|
|
|
plazmuh
|
and P.S
You would have thought a Time Traveller from the future
would have mentioned Covid or 2020 at least once..
This may be eveidence in favour of Different Dimentions
working in reality..
The guy had no clue about this timeline at all..
This one is way too entertaining..
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
plazmuh
|
I Love Thee
I love thee, I love but thee; with a love that shall not die; till the sun grows cold and the stars grow old.
Doubt thou the stars are fire;
Doubt that the sun doth move;
Doubt truth to be a liar;
But never doubt I love.
~William Shakespeare
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
sockets
|
You might enjoy going through all this Plaz
WikiLeaks just dumped all their files online . Maybe this is the big reveal you were talking about I can see plenty of shit coming out of it . Personally I think they are cunt's they hacked the BNP site and gave out everyone's name and address . No right what so ever to do that .
Some where in all this there is supposed to be :
Alleged crimes: Hillary Clinton's emails, Vegas shooting by an FBI sniper, Afghanistan, Syria, Iran, Bilderberg, CIA agents rape arrests, WHO pandemic, & much more.
I can't be fucking arsed as I said they are cunts .
Anyway here it is Plaz have fun http://t.co/xKiSgY7ug5?amp=1
Notice how they cheekily dated everything 1984
|
|
|
« Last Edit: December 17, 2020, 07:01:55 PM by sockets »
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|