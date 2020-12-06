plazmuh

Online



Posts: 14 066





Posts: 14 066 Re: More Stuff You Find on Twitter « Reply #50 on: December 06, 2020, 02:54:15 PM »



You would have thought a Time Traveller from the future



would have mentioned Covid or 2020 at least once..



This may be eveidence in favour of Different Dimentions



working in reality..



The guy had no clue about this timeline at all..



This one is way too entertaining..







and P.SYou would have thought a Time Traveller from the futurewould have mentioned Covid or 2020 at least once..This may be eveidence in favour of Different Dimentionsworking in reality..The guy had no clue about this timeline at all..This one is way too entertaining.. Logged

Bob_Ender

Online



Posts: 830





Posts: 830 Re: More Stuff You Find on Twitter « Reply #54 on: December 08, 2020, 07:27:12 PM » Plaz,what ya make of Haim Eshad,is he a nut job or.......knows somethig we don't. 🤔x Logged "Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."

plazmuh

Online



Posts: 14 066





Posts: 14 066 Re: More Stuff You Find on Twitter « Reply #57 on: December 16, 2020, 03:46:50 PM »



I love thee, I love but thee; with a love that shall not die; till the sun grows cold and the stars grow old.



Doubt thou the stars are fire;

Doubt that the sun doth move;

Doubt truth to be a liar;

But never doubt I love.



~William Shakespeare



I Love TheeI love thee, I love but thee; with a love that shall not die; till the sun grows cold and the stars grow old.Doubt thou the stars are fire;Doubt that the sun doth move;Doubt truth to be a liar;But never doubt I love.~William Shakespeare Logged

plazmuh

Online



Posts: 14 066





Posts: 14 066 Re: More Stuff You Find on Twitter « Reply #62 on: December 16, 2020, 08:08:22 PM »



Its not the first time ive heard this..



I thought id share it anyway..



AND YES I know its not applicable in the uk but still worth Knowing..



Gitmo has prepped for many VIPS to arrive.. Its not the first time ive heard this..I thought id share it anyway..AND YES I know its not applicable in the uk but still worth Knowing..Gitmo has prepped for many VIPS to arrive.. « Last Edit: December 16, 2020, 08:12:42 PM by plazmuh » Logged

sockets



Offline



Posts: 2 458





TRUMP 2020





M A G APosts: 2 458TRUMP 2020 Re: More Stuff You Find on Twitter « Reply #64 on: Yesterday at 06:59:54 PM »



WikiLeaks just dumped all their files online . Maybe this is the big reveal you were talking about I can see plenty of shit coming out of it . Personally I think they are cunt's they hacked the BNP site and gave out everyone's name and address . No right what so ever to do that .



Some where in all this there is supposed to be :



Alleged crimes: Hillary Clinton's emails, Vegas shooting by an FBI sniper, Afghanistan, Syria, Iran, Bilderberg, CIA agents rape arrests, WHO pandemic, & much more.





I can't be fucking arsed as I said they are cunts .

Anyway here it is Plaz have fun



http://t.co/xKiSgY7ug5?amp=1









Notice how they cheekily dated everything 1984 You might enjoy going through all this PlazWikiLeaks just dumped all their files online . Maybe this is the big reveal you were talking about I can see plenty of shit coming out of it . Personally I think they are cunt's they hacked the BNP site and gave out everyone's name and address . No right what so ever to do that .Some where in all this there is supposed to be :Alleged crimes: Hillary Clinton's emails, Vegas shooting by an FBI sniper, Afghanistan, Syria, Iran, Bilderberg, CIA agents rape arrests, WHO pandemic, & much more.I can't be fucking arsed as I said they are cunts .Anyway here it is Plaz have funNotice how they cheekily dated everything 1984 « Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:01:55 PM by sockets » Logged