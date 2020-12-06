Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 18, 2020, 09:38:09 PM
Author Topic: More Stuff You Find on Twitter  (Read 2472 times)
plazmuh
« Reply #50 on: December 06, 2020, 02:54:15 PM »
and P.S

You would have thought a Time Traveller from the future

would have mentioned Covid or 2020 at least once..

This may be eveidence in favour of Different Dimentions

working in reality..

The guy had no clue about this timeline at all..

This one is way too entertaining..

 :like:
plazmuh
« Reply #51 on: December 06, 2020, 04:07:30 PM »
plazmuh
« Reply #52 on: December 08, 2020, 06:39:59 PM »
https://twitter.com/i/status/1336363176464625670

 :like:
PoliteDwarf
Not big and not clever


« Reply #53 on: December 08, 2020, 07:01:09 PM »
https://mol.im/a/9029557
CoB scum
Bob_Ender
« Reply #54 on: December 08, 2020, 07:27:12 PM »
Plaz,what ya make of Haim Eshad,is he a nut job or.......knows somethig we don't. 🤔x
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Bob_Ender
« Reply #55 on: December 08, 2020, 07:44:24 PM »
P.s Prometheus wasn't no movie,was a documentry.😁peace out people.

Shabba n'that 😎x
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
plazmuh
« Reply #56 on: December 16, 2020, 03:31:05 PM »
Here is one link for you bookworms..

https://www.readanybook.com/

 :like:
plazmuh
« Reply #57 on: December 16, 2020, 03:46:50 PM »
I Love Thee

I love thee, I love but thee; with a love that shall not die; till the sun grows cold and the stars grow old.

Doubt thou the stars are fire;
Doubt that the sun doth move;
Doubt truth to be a liar;
But never doubt I love.

~William Shakespeare
plazmuh
« Reply #58 on: December 16, 2020, 03:51:59 PM »
https://www.disclose.tv/t/intoducing-plasmals-ufo-mystery-revealed/10509

 :like:
plazmuh
« Reply #59 on: December 16, 2020, 04:32:12 PM »


 :like: :like: :like:
plazmuh
« Reply #60 on: December 16, 2020, 04:49:35 PM »
Everyone is entitled to their opinion..

https://twitter.com/i/status/1337837206967205888
plazmuh
« Reply #61 on: December 16, 2020, 07:33:19 PM »
https://newspunch.com/shocking-list-of-mps-convicted-of-child-sex-offences/

 
plazmuh
« Reply #62 on: December 16, 2020, 08:08:22 PM »


Its not the first time ive heard this..

I thought id share it anyway..

AND YES I know its not applicable in the uk but still worth Knowing..

Gitmo has prepped for many VIPS to arrive..
« Last Edit: December 16, 2020, 08:12:42 PM by plazmuh » Logged
plazmuh
« Reply #63 on: Yesterday at 06:33:50 PM »
https://twitter.com/i/status/1339432846264467458

 :like:
sockets
M A G A
TRUMP 2020


« Reply #64 on: Yesterday at 06:59:54 PM »
You might enjoy going through all this Plaz  :like:

WikiLeaks just dumped all their files online . Maybe this is the big reveal you were talking about I can see plenty of shit coming out of it . Personally I think they are cunt's they hacked the BNP site and gave out everyone's name and address . No right what so ever to do that .

Some where in all this there is supposed to be :

Alleged crimes: Hillary Clinton's emails, Vegas shooting by an FBI sniper, Afghanistan, Syria, Iran, Bilderberg, CIA agents rape arrests, WHO pandemic, & much more.


I can't be fucking arsed as I said they are cunts .
Anyway here it is Plaz have fun

http://t.co/xKiSgY7ug5?amp=1          



 
Notice how they cheekily dated everything 1984  monkey
plazmuh
« Reply #65 on: Yesterday at 08:54:52 PM »


 :like:
plazmuh
« Reply #66 on: Yesterday at 09:13:42 PM »
https://twitter.com/i/status/1339664721188970498

 :like:
plazmuh
« Reply #67 on: Yesterday at 09:46:04 PM »
plazmuh
« Reply #68 on: Today at 02:17:32 PM »
https://twitter.com/i/status/1339758160656142337

 rava
plazmuh
« Reply #69 on: Today at 08:05:49 PM »
https://twitter.com/i/status/1338427476033286146

 rava
Bob_Ender
« Reply #70 on: Today at 08:38:42 PM »
That pic brought back memories Plaz,can name 5 of them but memory little hazy these days,whose behind the R,🤔xx
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
plazmuh
« Reply #71 on: Today at 09:11:01 PM »
Is it big stuart?
