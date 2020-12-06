sockets



WikiLeaks just dumped all their files online . Maybe this is the big reveal you were talking about I can see plenty of shit coming out of it . Personally I think they are cunt's they hacked the BNP site and gave out everyone's name and address . No right what so ever to do that .



Some where in all this there is supposed to be :



Alleged crimes: Hillary Clinton's emails, Vegas shooting by an FBI sniper, Afghanistan, Syria, Iran, Bilderberg, CIA agents rape arrests, WHO pandemic, & much more.





I can't be fucking arsed as I said they are cunts .

Anyway here it is Plaz have fun



http://t.co/xKiSgY7ug5?amp=1









