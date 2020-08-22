plazmuh

Online



Posts: 13 966





Posts: 13 966 Re: More Stuff You Find on Twitter « Reply #6 on: August 30, 2020, 01:34:22 PM »

Here are another 4 glowing UFOs that have positioned themselves in the sky behind the victory column.

These are also not reflections of light from the bottom and reflections of light from the Victory Column lighting. In the Zoom you can see quite well that these objects shine from the inside, i.e. from the tachion drive of the spaceship.



Already on Friday August 28. 2020 Berlin demo UFOs were spotted.Here are another 4 glowing UFOs that have positioned themselves in the sky behind the victory column.These are also not reflections of light from the bottom and reflections of light from the Victory Column lighting. In the Zoom you can see quite well that these objects shine from the inside, i.e. from the tachion drive of the spaceship. Logged

plazmuh

Online



Posts: 13 966





Posts: 13 966 Re: More Stuff You Find on Twitter « Reply #12 on: September 14, 2020, 09:10:34 PM »



1. Notice the Crafts are small and they are expelling others even smaller. These are Pleiadian Crafts that have left the Mothership. The Technology is very high in our Crafts and We change shapes and sizes at will.



https://twitter.com/i/status/1305493331678433280 Whitesboro, NY - September 11, 20201. Notice the Crafts are small and they are expelling others even smaller. These are Pleiadian Crafts that have left the Mothership. The Technology is very high in our Crafts and We change shapes and sizes at will. Logged

Bob_Ender

Offline



Posts: 584





Posts: 584 Re: More Stuff You Find on Twitter « Reply #15 on: September 15, 2020, 02:22:14 AM » Plaz,when you say change sizes at will are you talking about the Pleidians themself or the space craft.It's just that my mate Brenda well....he's got the Pleidian craft wall chart hung up on his kitchen and it clearly states that the mothercraft is 100 miles long.Other craft vary between 5 & 10 mile in length with the smallest being described as the size of 2 average size wok lids welded together.Same on the t-shirt ($19.99 on Amazon USA)for some reason there doesn't seem to be a market for them in the UK.I do hope it's the pleidians that can shapeshift and Amazon haven't had Brendas pants down(he'll go feckin doolally) p.s I think he paid about $ 50 for the wall chart off a bloke called Dave. Logged "Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."