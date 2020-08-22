President Trump has been busy...
FALL of the Evil Cabal... how could you miss it!!!
* The Federal Reserve is dismantled.
* The British Monarchy is dismantled.
* The Black Nobility of Rome is dismantled..
* The Vatican is dismantled..
* The Rothschild family is dismantled..
* Hollywood is dismantled..
* The Bilderberg group is dismantled.
* The satanic Cult of the Ninth Circle is dismantled..
* Bill Gates's vaccination plan is dismantled..
* Trafficking is dismantled. There is no longer adrenochrome.
**Few left... MSM!