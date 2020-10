plazmuh

Here are another 4 glowing UFOs that have positioned themselves in the sky behind the victory column.

These are also not reflections of light from the bottom and reflections of light from the Victory Column lighting. In the Zoom you can see quite well that these objects shine from the inside, i.e. from the tachion drive of the spaceship.



Already on Friday August 28. 2020 Berlin demo UFOs were spotted.

1. Notice the Crafts are small and they are expelling others even smaller. These are Pleiadian Crafts that have left the Mothership. The Technology is very high in our Crafts and We change shapes and sizes at will.



https://twitter.com/i/status/1305493331678433280 Whitesboro, NY - September 11, 2020