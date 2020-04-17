livefastdieyoung

Dillian Whyte « on: Yesterday at 07:08:40 PM » I see this bum Joshua is talking bollocks again. Whyte is the real deal. Watch him smash this guy then target Fury. Luckily for that racist Joshua, Eddie Hearn will keep him away from the best two heavyweights in the world for some time yet.

1000+ years of being a number one contender. Massive respect and good luck to The Bodysnatcher.



« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:10:11 PM by livefastdieyoung »

Posts: 1 082 Re: Dillian Whyte « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:15:48 PM » Might as well be 1000 years ha ha





RiversideRifle
Re: Dillian Whyte « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 07:36:48 PM » Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Yesterday at 07:15:48 PM Might as well be 1000 years ha ha

I hope he knocks Povetkin out quicker than Joshua did.



I hope he knocks Povetkin out quicker than Joshua did.





Joshua is a fucking gimmick wait till he fights fury he will get paggered the daft cunt Joshua is a fucking gimmick wait till he fights fury he will get paggered the daft cunt

livefastdieyoung
Re: Dillian Whyte « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 07:50:18 PM » He knocked out a good Povetkin. That's his only standout win.

livefastdieyoung
Re: Dillian Whyte « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 08:43:25 PM » Not for me. This was the same Klitschko that never laid a glove on Fury and has never boxed again since Joshua. I reckon he was well oast his best even when Fury absolutely schooled him, when he fought, and almost beat, Joshua a year and a half later he was well and truly finished.

CapsDave
Re: Dillian Whyte « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 08:55:48 PM » You must be on a wind up?



Priv
Re: Dillian Whyte « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 09:01:08 PM » I get the people who call AJ manufactured etc but to then call Whyte the real deal is laughable. His one standout win was the 2nd Chisora fight. Hes never beat anyone else half decent convincingly. U less your counting a massively overweight and unfit Lucas Brown.





Lost to AJ

1st Chisora fight should of been a draw maybe a loss.

Couldnt finish Dave Allan

Parker he only won because of the head but that dazed Parker for a few rounds and still almost got sparked in the last round.

Was awful and unconvincing in wins against vivas and wach.



Sparked clean by Povetkin « Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:23:31 PM by Priv »

Gramsci
Re: Dillian Whyte « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 11:29:05 PM » cracking punch like

monkeyman
Re: Dillian Whyte « Reply #16 on: Today at 12:03:33 AM » Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Yesterday at 07:08:40 PM I see this bum Joshua is talking bollocks again. Whyte is the real deal. Watch him smash this guy then target Fury. Luckily for that racist Joshua, Eddie Hearn will keep him away from the best two heavyweights in the world for some time yet.

1000+ years of being a number one contender. Massive respect and good luck to The Bodysnatcher.



1000+ years of being a number one contender. Massive respect and good luck to The Bodysnatcher.

livefastdieyoung
Re: Dillian Whyte « Reply #21 on: Today at 06:20:31 AM » Bloody hell, I take it Whyte got beat then! Big shock that.