August 23, 2020, 12:56:52 AM
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Dillian Whyte
Author
Topic: Dillian Whyte (Read 298 times)
livefastdieyoung
Dillian Whyte
Yesterday
at 07:08:40 PM
I see this bum Joshua is talking bollocks again. Whyte is the real deal. Watch him smash this guy then target Fury. Luckily for that racist Joshua, Eddie Hearn will keep him away from the best two heavyweights in the world for some time yet.
1000+ years of being a number one contender. Massive respect and good luck to The Bodysnatcher.
Yesterday
at 07:10:11 PM by livefastdieyoung
Bobupanddown
Re: Dillian Whyte
Yesterday
at 07:11:17 PM
1000+ years? Wow.
Bobupanddown
Re: Dillian Whyte
Yesterday
at 07:13:14 PM
Whyte will win by KO.
livefastdieyoung
Re: Dillian Whyte
Yesterday
at 07:15:48 PM
Might as well be 1000 years ha ha
I hope he knocks Povetkin out quicker than Joshua did.
RiversideRifle
Re: Dillian Whyte
Yesterday
at 07:36:48 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on
Yesterday
at 07:15:48 PM
Might as well be 1000 years ha ha
I hope he knocks Povetkin out quicker than Joshua did.
Joshua is a fucking gimmick wait till he fights fury he will get paggered the daft cunt
livefastdieyoung
Re: Dillian Whyte
Yesterday
at 07:50:18 PM
He knocked out a good Povetkin. That's his only standout win.
Bobupanddown
Re: Dillian Whyte
Yesterday
at 08:16:07 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on
Yesterday
at 07:50:18 PM
He knocked out a good Povetkin. That's his only standout win.
Klitschko?
livefastdieyoung
Re: Dillian Whyte
Yesterday
at 08:43:25 PM
Not for me. This was the same Klitschko that never laid a glove on Fury and has never boxed again since Joshua. I reckon he was well oast his best even when Fury absolutely schooled him, when he fought, and almost beat, Joshua a year and a half later he was well and truly finished.
CapsDave
Re: Dillian Whyte
Yesterday
at 08:55:48 PM
You must be on a wind up?
Priv
Re: Dillian Whyte
Yesterday
at 09:01:08 PM
I get the people who call AJ manufactured etc but to then call Whyte the real deal is laughable. His one standout win was the 2nd Chisora fight. Hes never beat anyone else half decent convincingly. U less your counting a massively overweight and unfit Lucas Brown.
Lost to AJ
1st Chisora fight should of been a draw maybe a loss.
Couldnt finish Dave Allan
Parker he only won because of the head but that dazed Parker for a few rounds and still almost got sparked in the last round.
Was awful and unconvincing in wins against vivas and wach.
Sparked clean by Povetkin
Yesterday
at 11:23:31 PM by Priv
Bobupanddown
Re: Dillian Whyte
Yesterday
at 11:21:40 PM
That's heavyweight boxing
Gramsci
Re: Dillian Whyte
Yesterday
at 11:21:53 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Yesterday
at 07:13:14 PM
Whyte will win by KO.
Bobupanddown
Re: Dillian Whyte
Yesterday
at 11:27:24 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on
Yesterday
at 11:21:53 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Yesterday
at 07:13:14 PM
Whyte will win by KO.
Heavyweight boxing, one punch can end the fight.
He'd knocked him down twice and was cruising.
Similar to Rahman v Lewis.
Gramsci
Re: Dillian Whyte
Yesterday
at 11:29:05 PM
cracking punch like
CLEM FANDANGO
Re: Dillian Whyte
Yesterday
at 11:55:46 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Yesterday
at 07:13:14 PM
Whyte will win by KO.
RiversideRifle
Re: Dillian Whyte
Yesterday
at 11:57:00 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Yesterday
at 11:55:46 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Yesterday
at 07:13:14 PM
Whyte will win by KO.
It's gonna be like my fist on lidds' jaw at the COB Xmas doo
monkeyman
Re: Dillian Whyte
Today
at 12:03:33 AM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on
Yesterday
at 07:08:40 PM
I see this bum Joshua is talking bollocks again. Whyte is the real deal. Watch him smash this guy then target Fury. Luckily for that racist Joshua, Eddie Hearn will keep him away from the best two heavyweights in the world for some time yet.
1000+ years of being a number one contender. Massive respect and good luck to The Bodysnatcher.
boro_boro_boro
Re: Dillian Whyte
Today
at 12:04:25 AM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on
Yesterday
at 11:57:00 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Yesterday
at 11:55:46 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Yesterday
at 07:13:14 PM
Whyte will win by KO.
It's gonna be like my fist on lidds' jaw at the COB Xmas doo
You can barely knockout a fart without shitting yourself
Today
at 12:18:03 AM by boro_boro_boro
monkeyman
Re: Dillian Whyte
Today
at 12:05:00 AM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on
Yesterday
at 11:57:00 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Yesterday
at 11:55:46 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Yesterday
at 07:13:14 PM
Whyte will win by KO.
It's gonna be like my fist on lidds' jaw at the COB Xmas doo
WHAT FUCKING DOO
RiversideRifle
Re: Dillian Whyte
Today
at 12:29:33 AM
Quote from: monkeyman on
Today
at 12:05:00 AM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on
Yesterday
at 11:57:00 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Yesterday
at 11:55:46 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Yesterday
at 07:13:14 PM
Whyte will win by KO.
It's gonna be like my fist on lidds' jaw at the COB Xmas doo
WHAT FUCKING DOO
Lovefastdieyoungs organising it we are all invited
