August 23, 2020, 12:56:36 AM
Author Topic: Dillian Whyte  (Read 295 times)
livefastdieyoung
« on: Yesterday at 07:08:40 PM »
I see this bum Joshua is talking bollocks again. Whyte is the real deal. Watch him smash this guy then target Fury. Luckily for that racist Joshua, Eddie Hearn will keep him away from the best two heavyweights in the world for some time yet.

1000+ years of being a number one contender. Massive respect and good luck to The Bodysnatcher.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:10:11 PM by livefastdieyoung » Logged
Bobupanddown
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:11:17 PM »
1000+ years? Wow.  :alf:
Logged
Bobupanddown
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 07:13:14 PM »
Whyte will win by KO.

Logged
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:15:48 PM »
Might as well be 1000 years ha ha

I hope he knocks Povetkin out quicker than Joshua did.
Logged
RiversideRifle
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 07:36:48 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Yesterday at 07:15:48 PM
Might as well be 1000 years ha ha

I hope he knocks Povetkin out quicker than Joshua did.


Joshua is a fucking gimmick wait till he fights fury he will get paggered the daft cunt
Logged
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 07:50:18 PM »
He knocked out a good Povetkin. That's his only standout win.
Logged
Bobupanddown
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 08:16:07 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Yesterday at 07:50:18 PM
He knocked out a good Povetkin. That's his only standout win.

Klitschko?  klins
Logged
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 08:43:25 PM »
Not for me. This was the same Klitschko that never laid a glove on Fury and has never boxed again since Joshua. I reckon he was well oast his best even when Fury absolutely schooled him, when he fought, and almost beat, Joshua a year and a half later he was well and truly finished.
Logged
CapsDave
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 08:55:48 PM »
You must be on a wind up?
Logged
Priv
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 09:01:08 PM »
I get the people who call AJ manufactured etc but to then call Whyte the real deal is laughable. His one standout win was the 2nd Chisora fight. Hes never beat anyone else half decent convincingly. U less your counting a massively overweight and unfit Lucas Brown.


Lost to AJ
1st Chisora fight should of been a draw maybe a loss.
Couldnt finish Dave Allan
Parker he only won because of the head but that dazed Parker for a few rounds and still almost got sparked in the last round.
Was awful and unconvincing in wins against vivas and wach.

Sparked clean by Povetkin
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:23:31 PM by Priv » Logged
Bobupanddown
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 11:21:40 PM »
That's heavyweight boxing
Logged
Gramsci
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 11:21:53 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 07:13:14 PM
Whyte will win by KO.



 
Logged
Bobupanddown
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 11:27:24 PM »
Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 11:21:53 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 07:13:14 PM
Whyte will win by KO.



 

Heavyweight boxing, one punch can end the fight.

He'd knocked him down twice and was cruising.

Similar to Rahman v Lewis.
Logged
Gramsci
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 11:29:05 PM »
cracking punch like
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 11:55:46 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 07:13:14 PM
Whyte will win by KO.



 mcl
Logged
RiversideRifle
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 11:57:00 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 11:55:46 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 07:13:14 PM
Whyte will win by KO.



 mcl



It's gonna be like my fist on lidds' jaw at the COB Xmas doo
Logged
monkeyman
« Reply #16 on: Today at 12:03:33 AM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Yesterday at 07:08:40 PM
I see this bum Joshua is talking bollocks again. Whyte is the real deal. Watch him smash this guy then target Fury. Luckily for that racist Joshua, Eddie Hearn will keep him away from the best two heavyweights in the world for some time yet.

1000+ years of being a number one contender. Massive respect and good luck to The Bodysnatcher.
  lost
Logged
boro_boro_boro

« Reply #17 on: Today at 12:04:25 AM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Yesterday at 11:57:00 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 11:55:46 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 07:13:14 PM
Whyte will win by KO.



 mcl


It's gonna be like my fist on lidds' jaw at the COB Xmas doo




You can barely knockout a fart without shitting yourself  monkey
« Last Edit: Today at 12:18:03 AM by boro_boro_boro » Logged
monkeyman
« Reply #18 on: Today at 12:05:00 AM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Yesterday at 11:57:00 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 11:55:46 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 07:13:14 PM
Whyte will win by KO.



 mcl



It's gonna be like my fist on lidds' jaw at the COB Xmas doo
WHAT FUCKING DOO 
Logged
RiversideRifle
« Reply #19 on: Today at 12:29:33 AM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 12:05:00 AM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Yesterday at 11:57:00 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 11:55:46 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 07:13:14 PM
Whyte will win by KO.



 mcl



It's gonna be like my fist on lidds' jaw at the COB Xmas doo
WHAT FUCKING DOO 


Lovefastdieyoungs organising it we are all invited  :ponce:
Logged
