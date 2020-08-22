Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Dillian Whyte  (Read 62 times)
livefastdieyoung
« on: Today at 07:08:40 PM »
I see this bum Joshua is talking bollocks again. Whyte is the real deal. Watch him smash this guy then target Fury. Luckily for that racist Joshua, Eddie Hearn will keep him away from the best two heavyweights in the world for some time yet.

1000+ years of being a number one contender. Massive respect and good luck to The Bodysnatcher.
Bobupanddown
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:11:17 PM »
1000+ years? Wow.  :alf:
Bobupanddown
« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:13:14 PM »
Whyte will win by KO.

livefastdieyoung
« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:15:48 PM »
Might as well be 1000 years ha ha

I hope he knocks Povetkin out quicker than Joshua did.
RiversideRifle
« Reply #4 on: Today at 07:36:48 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 07:15:48 PM
Might as well be 1000 years ha ha

I hope he knocks Povetkin out quicker than Joshua did.


Joshua is a fucking gimmick wait till he fights fury he will get paggered the daft cunt
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #5 on: Today at 07:50:18 PM »
He knocked out a good Povetkin. That's his only standout win.
