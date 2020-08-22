Welcome,
August 22, 2020, 07:58:43 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Dillian Whyte
Author
Topic: Dillian Whyte (Read 61 times)
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 1 080
Dillian Whyte
Today
at 07:08:40 PM »
I see this bum Joshua is talking bollocks again. Whyte is the real deal. Watch him smash this guy then target Fury. Luckily for that racist Joshua, Eddie Hearn will keep him away from the best two heavyweights in the world for some time yet.
1000+ years of being a number one contender. Massive respect and good luck to The Bodysnatcher.
Today
at 07:10:11 PM by livefastdieyoung
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 704
Re: Dillian Whyte
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 07:11:17 PM »
1000+ years? Wow.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 704
Re: Dillian Whyte
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 07:13:14 PM »
Whyte will win by KO.
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 1 080
Re: Dillian Whyte
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 07:15:48 PM »
Might as well be 1000 years ha ha
I hope he knocks Povetkin out quicker than Joshua did.
RiversideRifle
Posts: 527
Re: Dillian Whyte
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 07:36:48 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on
Today
at 07:15:48 PM
Might as well be 1000 years ha ha
I hope he knocks Povetkin out quicker than Joshua did.
Joshua is a fucking gimmick wait till he fights fury he will get paggered the daft cunt
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 1 080
Re: Dillian Whyte
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 07:50:18 PM »
He knocked out a good Povetkin. That's his only standout win.
