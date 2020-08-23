Welcome,
August 23, 2020, 05:37:16 AM
KEEMAR ROOFE 👍
Author
Topic: KEEMAR ROOFE 👍 (Read 314 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 76 218
KEEMAR ROOFE 👍
«
on:
Yesterday
at 04:30:00 PM »
MON THE BEARS 👍🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧👍
Logged
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 10 935
Re: KEEMAR ROOFE 👍
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 04:33:46 PM »
GOOD SIGNING
Logged
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
Offline
Posts: 1 879
Re: KEEMAR ROOFE 👍
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 04:38:35 PM »
GET IN
BEER ME LIDS
Logged
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 10 935
Re: KEEMAR ROOFE 👍
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 04:41:03 PM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on
Yesterday
at 04:38:35 PM
GET IN
BEER ME LIDS
I THOUGHT YER WERE A CELTIC FAN
Logged
RiversideRifle
Offline
Posts: 531
Re: KEEMAR ROOFE 👍
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 04:41:51 PM »
WATP
Logged
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
Offline
Posts: 1 879
Re: KEEMAR ROOFE 👍
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 04:46:11 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on
Yesterday
at 04:41:03 PM
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on
Yesterday
at 04:38:35 PM
GET IN
BEER ME LIDS
I THOUGHT YER WERE A CELTIC FAN
JUST HAPPY FOR LIDS IS ALL MAYYTE
BEER ME MONKS
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 76 218
Re: KEEMAR ROOFE 👍
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 04:48:01 PM »
RYAN KENT 2-0
FUCK OFF LEEDS HE IS OURS 👍🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧👍
Logged
Pile
Offline
Posts: 40 587
Re: KEEMAR ROOFE 👍
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 05:27:50 PM »
As previously posted, his agent was trying to get him a northern club for ages. Im surprised Ranges could afford him, good luck to them both, hell get a bag full up there.
Logged
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
Offline
Posts: 1 879
Re: KEEMAR ROOFE 👍
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 07:18:04 PM »
Quote from: Pile on
Yesterday
at 05:27:50 PM
As previously posted, his agent was trying to get him a northern club for ages. Im surprised Ranges could afford him, good luck to them both, hell get a bag full up there.
BEER ME PILE OF LIES 🍺🍻🍺🍻👍👍👍🤠🌈
Logged
Pile
Offline
Posts: 40 587
Re: KEEMAR ROOFE 👍
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 09:29:14 PM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on
Yesterday
at 07:18:04 PM
Quote from: Pile on
Yesterday
at 05:27:50 PM
As previously posted, his agent was trying to get him a northern club for ages. Im surprised Ranges could afford him, good luck to them both, hell get a bag full up there.
BEER ME PILE OF LIES 🍺🍻🍺🍻👍👍👍🤠🌈
Bell end
http://forum.comeonboro.com/index.php?topic=145462.0
Logged
Pile
Offline
Posts: 40 587
Re: KEEMAR ROOFE 👍
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 09:31:23 PM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on
Yesterday
at 07:18:04 PM
Quote from: Pile on
Yesterday
at 05:27:50 PM
As previously posted, his agent was trying to get him a northern club for ages. Im surprised Ranges could afford him, good luck to them both, hell get a bag full up there.
BEER ME PILE OF LIES 🍺🍻🍺🍻👍👍👍🤠🌈
http://forum.comeonboro.com/index.php?topic=145898.0
Logged
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
Offline
Posts: 1 879
Re: KEEMAR ROOFE 👍
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 05:06:00 AM »
Quote from: Pile on
Yesterday
at 09:29:14 PM
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on
Yesterday
at 07:18:04 PM
Quote from: Pile on
Yesterday
at 05:27:50 PM
As previously posted, his agent was trying to get him a northern club for ages. Im surprised Ranges could afford him, good luck to them both, hell get a bag full up there.
BEER ME PILE OF LIES 🍺🍻🍺🍻👍👍👍🤠🌈
Bell end
http://forum.comeonboro.com/index.php?topic=145462.0
DJED SPENCE
BEER ME PILEY KID
Logged
