August 22, 2020, 09:38:06 PM
Author Topic: KEEMAR ROOFE 👍
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 216

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« on: Today at 04:30:00 PM »
MON THE BEARS  👍🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧👍
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
monkeyman
Posts: 10 931


« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:33:46 PM »
GOOD SIGNING  :like:
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
Posts: 1 877


« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:38:35 PM »
 :ukfist: :ukfist: :ukfist:

GET IN  :like:

BEER ME LIDS  :beer:
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
monkeyman
Posts: 10 931


« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:41:03 PM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Today at 04:38:35 PM
:ukfist: :ukfist: :ukfist:

GET IN  :like:

BEER ME LIDS  :beer:
I THOUGHT YER WERE A CELTIC FAN 
RiversideRifle
Posts: 528


« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:41:51 PM »
WATP
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
Posts: 1 877


« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:46:11 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 04:41:03 PM
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Today at 04:38:35 PM
:ukfist: :ukfist: :ukfist:

GET IN  :like:

BEER ME LIDS  :beer:
I THOUGHT YER WERE A CELTIC FAN 

JUST HAPPY FOR LIDS IS ALL MAYYTE  :homer:

BEER ME MONKS  :beer: :beer: :beer:
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 216

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #6 on: Today at 04:48:01 PM »
RYAN KENT 2-0

FUCK OFF LEEDS HE IS OURS 👍🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧👍
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
Pile
Posts: 40 587



« Reply #7 on: Today at 05:27:50 PM »
As previously posted, his agent was trying to get him a northern club for ages. Im surprised Ranges could afford him, good luck to them both, hell get a bag full up there.
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
Posts: 1 877


« Reply #8 on: Today at 07:18:04 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Today at 05:27:50 PM
As previously posted, his agent was trying to get him a northern club for ages. Im surprised Ranges could afford him, good luck to them both, hell get a bag full up there.

 :jackanory:

BEER ME PILE OF LIES 🍺🍻🍺🍻👍👍👍🤠🌈
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
Pile
Posts: 40 587



« Reply #9 on: Today at 09:29:14 PM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Today at 07:18:04 PM
Quote from: Pile on Today at 05:27:50 PM
As previously posted, his agent was trying to get him a northern club for ages. Im surprised Ranges could afford him, good luck to them both, hell get a bag full up there.

 :jackanory:

BEER ME PILE OF LIES 🍺🍻🍺🍻👍👍👍🤠🌈
Bell end

http://forum.comeonboro.com/index.php?topic=145462.0
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Pile
Posts: 40 587



« Reply #10 on: Today at 09:31:23 PM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Today at 07:18:04 PM
Quote from: Pile on Today at 05:27:50 PM
As previously posted, his agent was trying to get him a northern club for ages. Im surprised Ranges could afford him, good luck to them both, hell get a bag full up there.

 :jackanory:

BEER ME PILE OF LIES 🍺🍻🍺🍻👍👍👍🤠🌈
http://forum.comeonboro.com/index.php?topic=145898.0  :lenin:
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
