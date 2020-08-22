Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: AND THE GOOD NEWS IS 👍😂👍  (Read 218 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 213

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« on: Today at 04:26:20 PM »
DOWNINGS COMING BACK  👍😂👍

THE SAVIOUR RETURNS 👍😂👍
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 7 306


Pack o cunts


« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:29:03 PM »
What about his Dad?

 :pd:
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 213

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:30:41 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 04:29:03 PM
What about his Dad?

 :pd:


I'M SUPPING WITH HIM NOW  👍🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻👍
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 7 306


Pack o cunts


« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:33:41 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 04:30:41 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 04:29:03 PM
What about his Dad?

 :pd:


I'M SUPPING WITH HIM NOW  👍🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻👍

 :alf: :alf:
Logged
monkeyman
Posts: 10 931


« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:34:43 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 04:26:20 PM
DOWNINGS COMING BACK  👍😂👍

THE SAVIOUR RETURNS 👍😂👍
IS THIS A FUCKING WIND UP  lost
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 213

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:48:44 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 04:34:43 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 04:26:20 PM
DOWNINGS COMING BACK  👍😂👍

THE SAVIOUR RETURNS 👍😂👍
IS THIS A FUCKING WIND UP  lost

UNFORTUNATELY NO  😭😭😭
Logged
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Posts: 10 188



« Reply #6 on: Today at 05:05:30 PM »
Coming back when we play Blackburn' mcl
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 213

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #7 on: Today at 05:14:47 PM »
Quote from: Jethro Tull on Today at 05:05:30 PM
Coming back when we play Blackburn' mcl

THEY RELEASED HIM  👍

DO KEEP UP DAFT LAD  😂😂😂
Logged
Mickgaz
Posts: 83


« Reply #8 on: Today at 05:15:31 PM »
FFS Will Gibson never learn what a waste of a wage   :meltdown:
Logged
Pile
Posts: 40 584



« Reply #9 on: Today at 05:29:33 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 04:26:20 PM
DOWNINGS COMING BACK  👍😂👍

THE SAVIOUR RETURNS 👍😂👍
I really hope this is a wind up, should never have been resigned. Slimy little shit bag.
Logged
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Posts: 10 188



« Reply #10 on: Today at 05:36:27 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 05:14:47 PM
Quote from: Jethro Tull on Today at 05:05:30 PM
Coming back when we play Blackburn' mcl

THEY RELEASED HIM  👍

DO KEEP UP DAFT LAD  😂😂😂
They haven't released him' Mowbray wants him to stay but the greedy cunt is stalling
Logged
RiversideRifle
Posts: 526


« Reply #11 on: Today at 05:48:39 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 04:26:20 PM
DOWNINGS COMING BACK  👍😂👍

THE SAVIOUR RETURNS 👍😂👍


Absolute lies this lidds me owld fruit 
Logged
Pile
Posts: 40 584



« Reply #12 on: Today at 05:58:54 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 05:48:39 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 04:26:20 PM
DOWNINGS COMING BACK  👍😂👍

THE SAVIOUR RETURNS 👍😂👍


Absolute lies this lidds me owld fruit 
Fucking hell, I was hoping youd agree.  mcl
Logged
RiversideRifle
Posts: 526


« Reply #13 on: Today at 06:09:32 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Today at 05:58:54 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 05:48:39 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 04:26:20 PM
DOWNINGS COMING BACK  👍😂👍

THE SAVIOUR RETURNS 👍😂👍


Absolute lies this lidds me owld fruit 
Fucking hell, I was hoping youd agree.  mcl

Downing will be back but it won't be as a player  mcl
Logged
