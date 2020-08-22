Welcome,
August 22, 2020, 06:15:55 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
AND THE GOOD NEWS IS 👍😂👍
Author
Topic: AND THE GOOD NEWS IS 👍😂👍 (Read 218 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 76 213
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡
AND THE GOOD NEWS IS 👍😂👍
«
on:
Today
at 04:26:20 PM »
DOWNINGS COMING BACK 👍😂👍
THE SAVIOUR RETURNS 👍😂👍
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Offline
Posts: 7 306
Pack o cunts
Re: AND THE GOOD NEWS IS 👍😂👍
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 04:29:03 PM »
What about his Dad?
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 76 213
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡
Re: AND THE GOOD NEWS IS 👍😂👍
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 04:30:41 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on
Today
at 04:29:03 PM
What about his Dad?
I'M SUPPING WITH HIM NOW 👍🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻👍
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Offline
Posts: 7 306
Pack o cunts
Re: AND THE GOOD NEWS IS 👍😂👍
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 04:33:41 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 04:30:41 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on
Today
at 04:29:03 PM
What about his Dad?
I'M SUPPING WITH HIM NOW 👍🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻👍
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 10 931
Re: AND THE GOOD NEWS IS 👍😂👍
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 04:34:43 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 04:26:20 PM
DOWNINGS COMING BACK 👍😂👍
THE SAVIOUR RETURNS 👍😂👍
IS THIS A FUCKING WIND UP
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 76 213
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡
Re: AND THE GOOD NEWS IS 👍😂👍
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 04:48:44 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on
Today
at 04:34:43 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 04:26:20 PM
DOWNINGS COMING BACK 👍😂👍
THE SAVIOUR RETURNS 👍😂👍
IS THIS A FUCKING WIND UP
UNFORTUNATELY NO 😭😭😭
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Online
Posts: 10 188
Re: AND THE GOOD NEWS IS 👍😂👍
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 05:05:30 PM »
Coming back when we play Blackburn'
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 76 213
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡
Re: AND THE GOOD NEWS IS 👍😂👍
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 05:14:47 PM »
Quote from: Jethro Tull on
Today
at 05:05:30 PM
Coming back when we play Blackburn'
THEY RELEASED HIM 👍
DO KEEP UP DAFT LAD 😂😂😂
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡
Mickgaz
Online
Posts: 83
Re: AND THE GOOD NEWS IS 👍😂👍
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 05:15:31 PM »
FFS Will Gibson never learn what a waste of a wage
Logged
Pile
Online
Posts: 40 584
Re: AND THE GOOD NEWS IS 👍😂👍
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 05:29:33 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 04:26:20 PM
DOWNINGS COMING BACK 👍😂👍
THE SAVIOUR RETURNS 👍😂👍
I really hope this is a wind up, should never have been resigned. Slimy little shit bag.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Online
Posts: 10 188
Re: AND THE GOOD NEWS IS 👍😂👍
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 05:36:27 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 05:14:47 PM
Quote from: Jethro Tull on
Today
at 05:05:30 PM
Coming back when we play Blackburn'
THEY RELEASED HIM 👍
DO KEEP UP DAFT LAD 😂😂😂
They haven't released him' Mowbray wants him to stay but the greedy cunt is stalling
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 526
Re: AND THE GOOD NEWS IS 👍😂👍
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 05:48:39 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 04:26:20 PM
DOWNINGS COMING BACK 👍😂👍
THE SAVIOUR RETURNS 👍😂👍
Absolute lies this lidds me owld fruit
Logged
Pile
Online
Posts: 40 584
Re: AND THE GOOD NEWS IS 👍😂👍
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 05:58:54 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on
Today
at 05:48:39 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 04:26:20 PM
DOWNINGS COMING BACK 👍😂👍
THE SAVIOUR RETURNS 👍😂👍
Absolute lies this lidds me owld fruit
Fucking hell, I was hoping youd agree.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 526
Re: AND THE GOOD NEWS IS 👍😂👍
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 06:09:32 PM »
Quote from: Pile on
Today
at 05:58:54 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on
Today
at 05:48:39 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 04:26:20 PM
DOWNINGS COMING BACK 👍😂👍
THE SAVIOUR RETURNS 👍😂👍
Absolute lies this lidds me owld fruit
Fucking hell, I was hoping youd agree.
Downing will be back but it won't be as a player
Logged
