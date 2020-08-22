Welcome,
August 22, 2020, 07:58:38 PM
ComeOnBoro.com
Odds for next season
Author
Topic: Odds for next season (Read 145 times)
Barron
Offline
Posts: 4
Odds for next season
«
on:
Today
at 12:02:16 PM »
Skybet odds are in for next season.
Brentford understandable favourites... think they'll get beat in the transfer market mind.
Some bizarre odds given though Stoke and Barnsley definitely punching and surprised to see our odds so short?
https://fanbanter.co.uk/sky-bet-reveal-championship-2020-21-winner-odds/
Where are you putting your money?
Logged
tunstall
Offline
Posts: 3 669
Re: Odds for next season
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:16:51 PM »
Boro promoted by March
Two bags on it
Logged
Pile
Offline
Posts: 40 585
Re: Odds for next season
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:37:20 PM »
Only 22/1? Anyone taking that bet is a fucking idiot. If youre considering it, stick your money in a charity tin, youll feel better now and again at the end of the season.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Offline
Posts: 10 188
Re: Odds for next season
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 01:04:36 PM »
Those odds are a fucking mile out' we'll struggle to stay up.
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
livefastdieyoung
Offline
Posts: 1 080
Re: Odds for next season
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 01:19:00 PM »
Stoke and Bristol City should be right up there along with Preston. They'll get my money.
Logged
Pile
Offline
Posts: 40 585
Re: Odds for next season
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 05:32:06 PM »
Boro are 12/1 to go down, still not worth parting with your money for but Id rather back that than winning the league. Rule number one though, never back for or against Boro, were coupon busters.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Online
Posts: 7 309
Pack o cunts
Re: Odds for next season
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 07:46:46 PM »
That's a really lazy table
Losing Play Off finalist and the three that came down in the top four?
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
