Barron

Offline



Posts: 4





Posts: 4 Odds for next season « on: Today at 12:02:16 PM »



Brentford understandable favourites... think they'll get beat in the transfer market mind.



Some bizarre odds given though Stoke and Barnsley definitely punching and surprised to see our odds so short?



https://fanbanter.co.uk/sky-bet-reveal-championship-2020-21-winner-odds/



Where are you putting your money?

Skybet odds are in for next season.Brentford understandable favourites... think they'll get beat in the transfer market mind.Some bizarre odds given though Stoke and Barnsley definitely punching and surprised to see our odds so short?Where are you putting your money? Logged

tunstall

Offline



Posts: 3 669





Posts: 3 669 Re: Odds for next season « Reply #1 on: Today at 12:16:51 PM »



Two bags on it



Boro promoted by MarchTwo bags on it Logged

Pile

Offline



Posts: 40 585







Posts: 40 585 Re: Odds for next season « Reply #2 on: Today at 12:37:20 PM » Only 22/1? Anyone taking that bet is a fucking idiot. If youre considering it, stick your money in a charity tin, youll feel better now and again at the end of the season. Logged History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.

Jethro Tull



Offline



Posts: 10 188







We need to win football matchesPosts: 10 188 Re: Odds for next season « Reply #3 on: Today at 01:04:36 PM » Those odds are a fucking mile out' we'll struggle to stay up. Logged All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.

livefastdieyoung

Offline



Posts: 1 080





Posts: 1 080 Re: Odds for next season « Reply #4 on: Today at 01:19:00 PM » Stoke and Bristol City should be right up there along with Preston. They'll get my money. Logged

Pile

Offline



Posts: 40 585







Posts: 40 585 Re: Odds for next season « Reply #5 on: Today at 05:32:06 PM » Boro are 12/1 to go down, still not worth parting with your money for but Id rather back that than winning the league. Rule number one though, never back for or against Boro, were coupon busters. Logged History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.