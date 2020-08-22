Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Topic: Odds for next season
Skybet odds are in for next season. 

Brentford understandable favourites... think they'll get beat in the transfer market mind. 

Some bizarre odds given though Stoke and Barnsley definitely punching and surprised to see our odds so short?

https://fanbanter.co.uk/sky-bet-reveal-championship-2020-21-winner-odds/

Where are you putting your money?
Boro promoted by March

Two bags on it

 :mido:
Only 22/1? Anyone taking that bet is a fucking idiot. If youre considering it, stick your money in a charity tin, youll feel better now and again at the end of the season.
Those odds are a fucking mile out' we'll struggle to stay up.
Stoke and Bristol City should be right up there along with Preston. They'll get my money.
Boro are 12/1 to go down, still not worth parting with your money for but Id rather back that than winning the league. Rule number one though, never back for or against Boro, were coupon busters.
That's a really lazy table

Losing Play Off finalist and the three that came down in the top four?

 :steptoe:
