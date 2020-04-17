Monster Munch

Offline



Posts: 21





Posts: 21 Banned from both fmttm boards « on: August 21, 2020, 11:56:31 PM » Having an informed and factual opinion just does not cut the chase on fmttm, why on earth are they so sensitive to an alternative thought. No wonder the 'proprietor' is begging for pennies to stay afloat. Logged

sockets



Offline



Posts: 1 270





THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER





WelchPosts: 1 270THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER Re: Banned from both fmttm boards « Reply #6 on: August 22, 2020, 09:29:36 AM » Quote from: Gingerpig on August 22, 2020, 08:43:09 AM

Like the Migrants they keep coming















100 % right that.





Steve parked the bull dozer up , Took a back seat and let free speech prevail The lefties never got their wish of a mass banning



This place has been better for it where as bore me is going down like the titanic . Shrug bumps his shit rag posts every half hour desperate for sales . If some one give him enough money he would have Tommy Robinson on the front cover promoting him fake virtue signalling lefties always the same deep down they love it on here they can be free without the worry of not getting enough pats on the back or saying something to upset bad dad .



100 % right that.Steve parked the bull dozer up , Took a back seat and let free speech prevailThe lefties never got their wish of a mass banningThis place has been better for it where as bore me is going down like the titanic . Shrug bumps his shit rag posts every half hour desperate for sales . If some one give him enough money he would have Tommy Robinson on the front cover promoting himfake virtue signalling lefties always the samedeep down they love it on here they can be free without the worry of not getting enough pats on the back or saying something to upset bad dad . Logged Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM

Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM

Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt









£100.00 it is ..



In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..

LeeTublin

Offline



Posts: 72





Posts: 72 Re: Banned from both fmttm boards « Reply #7 on: August 22, 2020, 09:56:27 AM » Im not banned but on the naughty step. borolad has done something to my account so that every page takes about 5 minutes to load. Logged

Spidoolie

Offline



Posts: 40





Posts: 40 Re: Banned from both fmttm boards « Reply #8 on: August 22, 2020, 03:30:00 PM » I called them out for evidence of any wrongdoing........No response

I caught out Rob telling Porkies ...............................No Response

I called out Smalltown for advocating violence............No Response

I called out Smalltown for being racist (anti English)....No Response

I compared FMTTM from the vibrant interesting board of

12 /15 years ago to the shite that it has now become

courtesy of Borolad for the most part.........................Banned



Logged

Ural Quntz



Offline



Posts: 7 326





Pack o cunts





Phew thats betterPosts: 7 326Pack o cunts Re: Banned from both fmttm boards « Reply #12 on: August 22, 2020, 04:28:29 PM » Quote from: Monster Munch on August 21, 2020, 11:56:31 PM Having an informed and factual opinion just does not cut the chase on fmttm, why on earth are they so sensitive to an alternative thought. No wonder the 'proprietor' is begging for pennies to stay afloat.



You better not be a lefty fucking liberal with your alternative thoughts which sounds a bit gay



First sign of you agreeing with any of the lefty cunts on here and you'll be royally fucked



For your info they are



Bob the bent accountant with the dog fetish

Towz the camel shagger

Matty the cat bummer

Squarewheelbike the boreme spy

Daftjim AKA piglet



There are others but most of them are just bad dad trying to cause trouble including a saddo called Bruce that spends his days trawling for (in his eyes) slightly offensive posts from COB history which he lovingly cuts and pastes into the occasional new post



Enjoy...





You better not be a lefty fucking liberal with your alternative thoughts which sounds a bit gayFirst sign of you agreeing with any of the lefty cunts on here and you'll be royally fuckedFor your info they areBob the bent accountant with the dog fetishTowz the camel shaggerMatty the cat bummerSquarewheelbike the boreme spyDaftjim AKA pigletThere are others but most of them are just bad dad trying to cause trouble including a saddo called Bruce that spends his days trawling for (in his eyes) slightly offensive posts from COB history which he lovingly cuts and pastes into the occasional new postEnjoy... Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018

Spidoolie

Offline



Posts: 40





Posts: 40 Re: Banned from both fmttm boards « Reply #13 on: August 23, 2020, 12:13:06 PM » "You better not be a lefty fucking liberal with your alternative thoughts which sounds a bit gay."



I used to be a bit gay when it meant Happy



Logged

LeeTublin

Offline



Posts: 72





Posts: 72 Re: Banned from both fmttm boards « Reply #14 on: August 23, 2020, 04:05:29 PM » Quote from: LeeTublin on August 22, 2020, 09:56:27 AM

Im not banned but on the naughty step. borolad has done something to my account so that every page takes about 5 minutes to load.

Fully banned now for telling Smalltown what a lying wanker he is. Obviously went running, to Admin his bullshit must help keep the click count up. Fully banned now for telling Smalltown what a lying wanker he is. Obviously went running, to Admin his bullshit must help keep the click count up. Logged

Pile

Offline



Posts: 40 605







Posts: 40 605 Re: Banned from both fmttm boards « Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 06:49:26 PM »



https://twitter.com/petercrouch/status/1297892853004357632?s=21 Goldby just posted a message in the admin twitter group, saying hes gonna kick the lefties into shape, once hes fixed his chair. Logged History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.

Skinz

Offline



Posts: 2 443





Posts: 2 443 Re: Banned from both fmttm boards « Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 07:17:47 PM » I broke my leg doing that. End of Jan with the country frozen and I fell of me chair Logged