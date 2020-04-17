|
|
|
Monster Munch
Offline
Posts: 21
|
Having an informed and factual opinion just does not cut the chase on fmttm, why on earth are they so sensitive to an alternative thought. No wonder the 'proprietor' is begging for pennies to stay afloat.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Spidoolie
Offline
Posts: 40
|
I called them out for evidence of any wrongdoing........No response
I caught out Rob telling Porkies ...............................No Response
I called out Smalltown for advocating violence............No Response
I called out Smalltown for being racist (anti English)....No Response
I compared FMTTM from the vibrant interesting board of
12 /15 years ago to the shite that it has now become
courtesy of Borolad for the most part.........................Banned
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
Spidoolie
Offline
Posts: 40
|
Never caused trouble in my life :)
Stirred a little bit of shit now and then.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
Ural Quntz
|
Having an informed and factual opinion just does not cut the chase on fmttm, why on earth are they so sensitive to an alternative thought. No wonder the 'proprietor' is begging for pennies to stay afloat.
You better not be a lefty fucking liberal with your alternative thoughts which sounds a bit gay
First sign of you agreeing with any of the lefty cunts on here and you'll be royally fucked
For your info they are
Bob the bent accountant with the dog fetish
Towz the camel shagger
Matty the cat bummer
Squarewheelbike the boreme spy
Daftjim AKA piglet
There are others but most of them are just bad dad trying to cause trouble including a saddo called Bruce that spends his days trawling for (in his eyes) slightly offensive posts from COB history which he lovingly cuts and pastes into the occasional new post
Enjoy...
|
|
|
|
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
|
|
|
Spidoolie
Offline
Posts: 40
|
"You better not be a lefty fucking liberal with your alternative thoughts which sounds a bit gay."
I used to be a bit gay when it meant Happy
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|