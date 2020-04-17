Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 24, 2020, 01:20:53 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Banned from both fmttm boards  (Read 614 times)
Monster Munch

Offline Offline

Posts: 21


View Profile
« on: August 21, 2020, 11:56:31 PM »
Having an informed and factual opinion just does not cut the chase on fmttm, why on earth are they so sensitive to an alternative thought. No wonder the 'proprietor' is begging for pennies to stay afloat.
Logged
RIK MAYALL
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 12 064


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: August 22, 2020, 12:27:24 AM »
Welcome to cob

Now fuck off monkey
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 12 641


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: August 22, 2020, 08:39:11 AM »
Fuckin stupid lefty cunt.




 
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
Gingerpig
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 682


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: August 22, 2020, 08:43:09 AM »
Like the Migrants they keep coming  :alf: :alf:
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 76 253

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: August 22, 2020, 08:44:37 AM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on August 22, 2020, 08:39:11 AM
Fuckin stupid lefty cunt.




 


I WONDER IF HE'S PICKLED ONION OR FLAMING HOT  🔥

OR MAYBE THE CUNTS A ROAST BEEF  😂😂😂🐄
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 12 641


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: August 22, 2020, 08:44:59 AM »
 
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
sockets
Welch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 260


THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER


View Profile WWW
« Reply #6 on: August 22, 2020, 09:29:36 AM »
Quote from: Gingerpig on August 22, 2020, 08:43:09 AM
Like the Migrants they keep coming  :alf: :alf:






 charles charles charles

100 % right that.  :like:


Steve parked the bull dozer up , Took a back seat and let free speech prevail  :like: The lefties never got their wish of a mass banning   :alastair:

This place has been better for it  where as bore me is going down like the titanic . Shrug bumps his shit rag posts every half hour desperate for sales . If some one give him enough money he would have Tommy Robinson on the front cover promoting him  :like:  fake virtue signalling  lefties always the same  :wanker:  deep down they love it on here they can be free without the worry of not getting enough pats on the back or saying something to upset bad dad .

Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
LeeTublin
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 68


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: August 22, 2020, 09:56:27 AM »
Im not banned but on the naughty step. borolad has done something to my account so that every page takes about 5 minutes to load.  :duh:
Logged
Spidoolie

Offline Offline

Posts: 40


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: August 22, 2020, 03:30:00 PM »
I called them out for evidence of any wrongdoing........No response
I caught out Rob telling Porkies  ...............................No Response
I called out Smalltown for advocating violence............No Response
I called out Smalltown for being racist (anti English)....No Response
I compared FMTTM from the vibrant interesting board of
12 /15 years ago to the shite that it has now become
courtesy of Borolad for the most part.........................Banned
Logged
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 12 641


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: August 22, 2020, 03:36:19 PM »
Ye fuckin trouble causing lefty cunt.





 
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
Spidoolie

Offline Offline

Posts: 40


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: August 22, 2020, 03:40:38 PM »
Never caused trouble in my life :)
Stirred a little bit of shit now and then.
Logged
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 12 641


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: August 22, 2020, 03:55:49 PM »
 jc
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 317


Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: August 22, 2020, 04:28:29 PM »
Quote from: Monster Munch on August 21, 2020, 11:56:31 PM
Having an informed and factual opinion just does not cut the chase on fmttm, why on earth are they so sensitive to an alternative thought. No wonder the 'proprietor' is begging for pennies to stay afloat.

You better not be a lefty fucking liberal with your alternative thoughts which sounds a bit gay

First sign of you agreeing with any of the lefty cunts on here and you'll be royally fucked

For your info they are

Bob the bent accountant with the dog fetish
Towz the camel shagger
Matty the cat bummer
Squarewheelbike the boreme spy
Daftjim AKA piglet

There are others but most of them are just bad dad trying to cause trouble including a saddo called Bruce that spends his days trawling for (in his eyes) slightly offensive posts from COB history which he lovingly cuts and pastes into the occasional new post

Enjoy...

 :alf:
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Spidoolie

Offline Offline

Posts: 40


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 12:13:06 PM »
"You better not be a lefty fucking liberal with your alternative thoughts which sounds a bit gay."

I used to be a bit gay when it meant Happy
Logged
LeeTublin
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 68


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 04:05:29 PM »
Quote from: LeeTublin on August 22, 2020, 09:56:27 AM
Im not banned but on the naughty step. borolad has done something to my account so that every page takes about 5 minutes to load.  :duh:

Fully banned now for telling Smalltown what a lying wanker he is. Obviously went running, to Admin his bullshit must help keep the click count up. 
Logged
Pile
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 594



View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 06:15:24 PM »
Quote from: LeeTublin on Yesterday at 04:05:29 PM
Quote from: LeeTublin on August 22, 2020, 09:56:27 AM
Im not banned but on the naughty step. borolad has done something to my account so that every page takes about 5 minutes to load.  :duh:

Fully banned now for telling Smalltown what a lying wanker he is. Obviously went running, to Admin his bullshit must help keep the click count up. 
Rifle might lend you one of his log ins.  charles
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
RiversideRifle
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 564


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 06:21:28 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 06:15:24 PM
Quote from: LeeTublin on Yesterday at 04:05:29 PM
Quote from: LeeTublin on August 22, 2020, 09:56:27 AM
Im not banned but on the naughty step. borolad has done something to my account so that every page takes about 5 minutes to load.  :duh:

Fully banned now for telling Smalltown what a lying wanker he is. Obviously went running, to Admin his bullshit must help keep the click count up. 
Rifle might lend you one of his log ins.  charles


Who wants a login 
Logged
Pile
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 594



View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 06:27:09 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Yesterday at 06:21:28 PM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 06:15:24 PM
Quote from: LeeTublin on Yesterday at 04:05:29 PM
Quote from: LeeTublin on August 22, 2020, 09:56:27 AM
Im not banned but on the naughty step. borolad has done something to my account so that every page takes about 5 minutes to load.  :duh:

Fully banned now for telling Smalltown what a lying wanker he is. Obviously went running, to Admin his bullshit must help keep the click count up. 
Rifle might lend you one of his log ins.  charles


Who wants a login 
Tublin, hes been sacked for slagging off Smalltown.  charles
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Skinz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 437


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Today at 12:51:39 AM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Yesterday at 06:21:28 PM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 06:15:24 PM
Quote from: LeeTublin on Yesterday at 04:05:29 PM
Quote from: LeeTublin on August 22, 2020, 09:56:27 AM
Im not banned but on the naughty step. borolad has done something to my account so that every page takes about 5 minutes to load.  :duh:

Fully banned now for telling Smalltown what a lying wanker he is. Obviously went running, to Admin his bullshit must help keep the click count up. 
Rifle might lend you one of his log ins.  charles


Who wants a login 

Says Mr Benn  mcl
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 