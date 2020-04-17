Monster Munch

Posts: 21 Banned from both fmttm boards « on: Yesterday at 11:56:31 PM » Having an informed and factual opinion just does not cut the chase on fmttm, why on earth are they so sensitive to an alternative thought. No wonder the 'proprietor' is begging for pennies to stay afloat. Logged

RIK MAYALL

Posts: 12 058Once in every lifetime Re: Banned from both fmttm boards « Reply #1 on: Today at 12:27:24 AM »



Now fuck off

sockets



WelchPosts: 1 252THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER Re: Banned from both fmttm boards « Reply #6 on: Today at 09:29:36 AM » Quote from: Gingerpig on Today at 08:43:09 AM

Like the Migrants they keep coming















100 % right that.





Steve parked the bull dozer up , Took a back seat and let free speech prevail The lefties never got their wish of a mass banning



This place has been better for it where as bore me is going down like the titanic . Shrug bumps his shit rag posts every half hour desperate for sales . If some one give him enough money he would have Tommy Robinson on the front cover promoting him fake virtue signalling lefties always the same deep down they love it on here they can be free without the worry of not getting enough pats on the back or saying something to upset bad dad .



LeeTublin

Posts: 63 Re: Banned from both fmttm boards « Reply #7 on: Today at 09:56:27 AM » Im not banned but on the naughty step. borolad has done something to my account so that every page takes about 5 minutes to load. Logged

Spidoolie

Posts: 39 Re: Banned from both fmttm boards « Reply #8 on: Today at 03:30:00 PM » I called them out for evidence of any wrongdoing........No response

I caught out Rob telling Porkies ...............................No Response

I called out Smalltown for advocating violence............No Response

I called out Smalltown for being racist (anti English)....No Response

I compared FMTTM from the vibrant interesting board of

12 /15 years ago to the shite that it has now become

courtesy of Borolad for the most part.........................Banned



Logged