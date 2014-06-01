Welcome,
August 22, 2020, 01:26:54 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Banned from both fmttm boards
Author
Topic: Banned from both fmttm boards
Monster Munch
Offline
Posts: 21
Banned from both fmttm boards
«
on:
Yesterday
at 11:56:31 PM »
Having an informed and factual opinion just does not cut the chase on fmttm, why on earth are they so sensitive to an alternative thought. No wonder the 'proprietor' is begging for pennies to stay afloat.
Logged
RIK MAYALL
Offline
Posts: 12 047
Once in every lifetime
Re: Banned from both fmttm boards
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:27:24 AM »
Welcome to cob
Now fuck off
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
