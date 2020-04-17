|
|
|
|
|
|
|
boro_boro_boro
Offline
Posts: 38
|
He is definitely left wing after his rant before the Brexit vote
The silly cunt has no one to blame but himself. He has let Bad Dad trash a perfectly good board with his own personal beliefs and attitude and censored anyone who disagreed...
Instead of deep sixing the bastard Big nose has decided to double down and back the cunt
The traffic on the boards is so low it will be dead before long... just through one mods ego.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SimbaT
Offline
Posts: 12
|
Rob shouldn't need to sell his fanzine given the amount of rent he is collecting living in CoB posters heads.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
SimbaT
Offline
Posts: 12
|
Rob shouldn't need to sell his fanzine given the amount of rent he is collecting living in CoB posters heads.
So living rent free (as the term goes) means you collect money? Not sure youve thought that through.
Thought it through plenty, all you dopey cunts just drive ad revenue his way because youre obsessed with him, sorry if it was too advanced for you to understand. Hes got you all lapping it up out of his back pocket. Everyone claims to hate FMTTM yet comes crying when theyre banned and spends their free time trying to get back in there, saddest shit Ive seen, but rob trousers cash out of your traffic at the end of the day.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
King of the North
|
Rob shouldn't need to sell his fanzine given the amount of rent he is collecting living in CoB posters heads.
So living rent free (as the term goes) means you collect money? Not sure youve thought that through.
Thought it through plenty, all you dopey cunts just drive ad revenue his way because youre obsessed with him, sorry if it was too advanced for you to understand. Hes got you all lapping it up out of his back pocket. Everyone claims to hate FMTTM yet comes crying when theyre banned and spends their free time trying to get back in there, saddest shit Ive seen, but rob trousers cash out of your traffic at the end of the day.
He should buy some new clothes then!! Scruffy cunt looks like he is the result off a one night stand between a dirty smack rat and a £10 a night whore from parliament road!!
From what I hear he is a decent enough bloke that loves the boro but its fucking cringeworthy when he gets rolled in front of the cameras looking like he has covered himself in glue and ran through a charity shop.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pile
|
Rob shouldn't need to sell his fanzine given the amount of rent he is collecting living in CoB posters heads.
So living rent free (as the term goes) means you collect money? Not sure youve thought that through.
Thought it through plenty, all you dopey cunts just drive ad revenue his way because youre obsessed with him, sorry if it was too advanced for you to understand. Hes got you all lapping it up out of his back pocket. Everyone claims to hate FMTTM yet comes crying when theyre banned and spends their free time trying to get back in there, saddest shit Ive seen, but rob trousers cash out of your traffic at the end of the day.
Youre about the thickest cunt Ive seen on here and that takes some doing.
What do we lap up out of his back pocket? Another saying you dont understand, in fact, youve rolled a few into one. My advice to you is take a horse to water and have one in the bush.
|
|
|
|
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ural Quntz
|
Rob shouldn't need to sell his fanzine given the amount of rent he is collecting living in CoB posters heads.
So living rent free (as the term goes) means you collect money? Not sure youve thought that through.
Thought it through plenty, all you dopey cunts just drive ad revenue his way because youre obsessed with him, sorry if it was too advanced for you to understand. Hes got you all lapping it up out of his back pocket. Everyone claims to hate FMTTM yet comes crying when theyre banned and spends their free time trying to get back in there, saddest shit Ive seen, but rob trousers cash out of your traffic at the end of the day.
Youre about the thickest cunt Ive seen on here and that takes some doing.
What do we lap up out of his back pocket? Another saying you dont understand, in fact, youve rolled a few into one. My advice to you is take a horse to water and have one in the bush.
Ad blockers work a treat.....
|
|
|
|
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
|
|
|
|
Atomic Dog
|
Rob shouldn't need to sell his fanzine given the amount of rent he is collecting living in CoB posters heads.
So living rent free (as the term goes) means you collect money? Not sure youve thought that through.
😆😆
Thought it through plenty, all you dopey cunts just drive ad revenue his way because youre obsessed with him, sorry if it was too advanced for you to understand. Hes got you all lapping it up out of his back pocket. Everyone claims to hate FMTTM yet comes crying when theyre banned and spends their free time trying to get back in there, saddest shit Ive seen, but rob trousers cash out of your traffic at the end of the day.
He should buy some new clothes then!! Scruffy cunt looks like he is the result off a one night stand between a dirty smack rat and a £10 a night whore from parliament road!!
From what I hear he is a decent enough bloke that loves the boro but its fucking cringeworthy when he gets rolled in front of the cameras looking like he has covered himself in glue and ran through a charity shop.
|
|
|
|
Logged