August 22, 2020, 11:16:49 PM
Author Topic: Robert Nichols  (Read 721 times)
Skinz
« on: Yesterday at 11:12:56 PM »
I know we all like to have a laugh etc at Robs expence but surely it's that cunt sidekick he has that's fuckin any discussion on their board? I think he relies on the knob too much. Could be wrong though but meat head does look a bit chalanged.

Rob Sack The Twat

Before it's too late xx
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:21:42 PM »
He's doing a great job!

 :like:
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Bud Wiser
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:28:57 AM »
I feel a bit sorry for the geezer. I don't for one minute think he's a 'lefty'. Unfortunately, he's obliged to dance to his clientele's tune.

You see, its all about the money, honey.  mcl
Logged
https://www.change.org/p/independent-press-standards-organisation-shut-down-the-guardian-newspaper?fbclid=IwAR0li1BFYS5bopcz5Lb6Mig3TMJqUvURI1GBooHUDUCmlcE4eaa-nTXemqw

https://www.change.org/p/everyone-defund-bbc?recruiter=1112650241
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:55:30 AM »
fuck him
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
boro_boro_boro

Offline Offline

Posts: 38


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 06:52:05 AM »
He is definitely left wing after his rant before the Brexit vote

The silly cunt has no one to blame but himself. He has let Bad Dad trash a perfectly good board with his own personal beliefs and attitude and censored anyone who disagreed...

Instead of deep sixing the bastard Big nose has decided to double down and back the cunt

The traffic on the boards is so low it will be dead before long... just through one mods ego.
Logged
sockets
Welch
THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER


« Reply #5 on: Today at 07:08:55 AM »
It's not a democratic process. It might even resemble an authoritarian regime. Well, it might be, but for the vast majority of users who have little or no conflict with admin, it's a benevolent one.   



hope they both end up in a soup kitchen pair of lefty wankers ..
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
Pile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:10:22 AM »
I hope they ban everyone, this board would get busier with a wider variety of options.  :like:

Rob/259, ignore the above posters and carry on with the great job youre doing.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
sockets
Welch
THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER


« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:12:50 AM »
 mcl charles
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
RedSteel
Posts: 9 693

UTB


« Reply #8 on: Today at 11:27:58 AM »
Quote from: Pile on Today at 10:10:22 AM
I hope they ban everyone, this board would get busier with a wider variety of options.  :like:

Rob/259, ignore the above posters and carry on with the great job youre doing.

When admin says that the board will not abide Daily Mail clap trap, you know it's to be avoided. The moderator is their to moderate, not favour his own beliefs or leanings in life. The fact Tublin has just been banned says it all.
Logged
Pile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:29:32 PM »
Maybe he models himself on John Bercow?  :pd:
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
SimbaT

Posts: 12


« Reply #10 on: Today at 12:35:57 PM »
Rob shouldn't need to sell his fanzine given the amount of rent he is collecting living in CoB posters heads.
Logged
Pile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 12:40:50 PM »
Quote from: SimbaT on Today at 12:35:57 PM
Rob shouldn't need to sell his fanzine given the amount of rent he is collecting living in CoB posters heads.
So living rent free (as the term goes) means you collect money? Not sure youve thought that through.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #12 on: Today at 12:54:25 PM »
What a fuckin stupid lefty cunt.






 
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
sockets
Welch
THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER


« Reply #13 on: Today at 01:11:26 PM »
 
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
SimbaT

Posts: 12


« Reply #14 on: Today at 02:05:46 PM »
Quote from: Pile link=topic=146187.msg1643866#msg1643866
 date=1598096450
Quote from: SimbaT on Today at 12:35:57 PM
Rob shouldn't need to sell his fanzine given the amount of rent he is collecting living in CoB posters heads.
So living rent free (as the term goes) means you collect money? Not sure youve thought that through.

Thought it through plenty, all you dopey cunts just drive ad revenue his way because youre obsessed with him, sorry if it was too advanced for you to understand. Hes got you all lapping it up out of his back pocket. Everyone claims to hate FMTTM yet comes crying when theyre banned and spends their free time trying to get back in there, saddest shit Ive seen, but rob trousers cash out of your traffic at the end of the day.
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #15 on: Today at 02:10:02 PM »
Excellent retort.



 jc
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
King of the North
Duckyfuzz


« Reply #16 on: Today at 02:17:56 PM »
Quote from: SimbaT on Today at 02:05:46 PM
Quote from: Pile link=topic=146187.msg1643866#msg1643866
 date=1598096450
Quote from: SimbaT on Today at 12:35:57 PM
Rob shouldn't need to sell his fanzine given the amount of rent he is collecting living in CoB posters heads.
So living rent free (as the term goes) means you collect money? Not sure youve thought that through.

Thought it through plenty, all you dopey cunts just drive ad revenue his way because youre obsessed with him, sorry if it was too advanced for you to understand. Hes got you all lapping it up out of his back pocket. Everyone claims to hate FMTTM yet comes crying when theyre banned and spends their free time trying to get back in there, saddest shit Ive seen, but rob trousers cash out of your traffic at the end of the day.


He should buy some new clothes then!!  Scruffy cunt looks like he is the result off a one night stand between a dirty smack rat and a £10 a night whore from parliament road!!

From what I hear he is a decent enough bloke that loves the boro but its fucking cringeworthy when he gets rolled in front of the cameras looking like he has covered himself in glue and ran through a charity shop.
Logged
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 1 081


« Reply #17 on: Today at 02:19:21 PM »
Quote from: SimbaT on Today at 02:05:46 PM
Quote from: Pile link=topic=146187.msg1643866#msg1643866
 date=1598096450
Quote from: SimbaT on Today at 12:35:57 PM
Rob shouldn't need to sell his fanzine given the amount of rent he is collecting living in CoB posters heads.
So living rent free (as the term goes) means you collect money? Not sure youve thought that through.

Thought it through plenty, all you dopey cunts just drive ad revenue his way because youre obsessed with him, sorry if it was too advanced for you to understand. Hes got you all lapping it up out of his back pocket. Everyone claims to hate FMTTM yet comes crying when theyre banned and spends their free time trying to get back in there, saddest shit Ive seen, but rob trousers cash out of your traffic at the end of the day.

Doesn't he get 0.5p a click or something? No wonder the scruffy bastard looks like an Afghan road sweeper.
Logged
RiversideRifle
« Reply #18 on: Today at 02:19:52 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 02:19:21 PM
Quote from: SimbaT on Today at 02:05:46 PM
Quote from: Pile link=topic=146187.msg1643866#msg1643866
 date=1598096450
Quote from: SimbaT on Today at 12:35:57 PM
Rob shouldn't need to sell his fanzine given the amount of rent he is collecting living in CoB posters heads.
So living rent free (as the term goes) means you collect money? Not sure youve thought that through.

Thought it through plenty, all you dopey cunts just drive ad revenue his way because youre obsessed with him, sorry if it was too advanced for you to understand. Hes got you all lapping it up out of his back pocket. Everyone claims to hate FMTTM yet comes crying when theyre banned and spends their free time trying to get back in there, saddest shit Ive seen, but rob trousers cash out of your traffic at the end of the day.

Doesn't he get 0.5p a click or something? No wonder the scruffy bastard looks like an Afghan road sweeper.


 
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #19 on: Today at 02:22:04 PM »
 
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
sockets
Welch
THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER


« Reply #20 on: Today at 02:24:32 PM »
Quote from: SimbaT on Today at 02:05:46 PM


Thought it through plenty, all you dopey cunts just drive ad revenue his way because youre obsessed with him, sorry if it was too advanced for you to understand. Hes got you all lapping it up out of his back pocket. Everyone claims to hate FMTTM yet comes crying when theyre banned and spends their free time trying to get back in there, saddest shit Ive seen, but rob trousers cash out of your traffic at the end of the day.





 charles charles charles Calling us lot thick cunts for loading up freds pockets  souey


He's on about £7.00 a fucking day  charles charles charles

read from the shrug  horses mouth  donkey charles

This has been a real struggle to run this sort of forum, which I did becsuse people pressed for it. This is my main income and is presently earning me less than £50 a week. It is a battle to find ways to lift that to £100 a week.   




I bet that grub he scrounged off people at the match went straight in his fridge  charles charles

Them rubber boat degenerates have more lolly in the pockets than he does ..




Time for some food n a quick nap  
« Last Edit: Today at 02:27:11 PM by sockets » Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
RiversideRifle
« Reply #21 on: Today at 02:38:53 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 02:24:32 PM
Quote from: SimbaT on Today at 02:05:46 PM


Thought it through plenty, all you dopey cunts just drive ad revenue his way because youre obsessed with him, sorry if it was too advanced for you to understand. Hes got you all lapping it up out of his back pocket. Everyone claims to hate FMTTM yet comes crying when theyre banned and spends their free time trying to get back in there, saddest shit Ive seen, but rob trousers cash out of your traffic at the end of the day.





 charles charles charles Calling us lot thick cunts for loading up freds pockets  souey


He's on about £7.00 a fucking day  charles charles charles

read from the shrug  horses mouth  donkey charles

This has been a real struggle to run this sort of forum, which I did becsuse people pressed for it. This is my main income and is presently earning me less than £50 a week. It is a battle to find ways to lift that to £100 a week.   




I bet that grub he scrounged off people at the match went straight in his fridge  charles charles

Them rubber boat degenerates have more lolly in the pockets than he does ..




Time for some food n a quick nap  



I've heard he has more tins of beans than fucking Tesco the red nosed rat  :ponce:
Logged
monkeyman
« Reply #22 on: Today at 02:46:49 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 02:19:21 PM
Quote from: SimbaT on Today at 02:05:46 PM
Quote from: Pile link=topic=146187.msg1643866#msg1643866
 date=1598096450
Quote from: SimbaT on Today at 12:35:57 PM
Rob shouldn't need to sell his fanzine given the amount of rent he is collecting living in CoB posters heads.
So living rent free (as the term goes) means you collect money? Not sure youve thought that through.

Thought it through plenty, all you dopey cunts just drive ad revenue his way because youre obsessed with him, sorry if it was too advanced for you to understand. Hes got you all lapping it up out of his back pocket. Everyone claims to hate FMTTM yet comes crying when theyre banned and spends their free time trying to get back in there, saddest shit Ive seen, but rob trousers cash out of your traffic at the end of the day.

Doesn't he get 0.5p a click or something? No wonder the scruffy bastard looks like an Afghan road sweeper.
  :nige:
Logged
Pile
« Reply #23 on: Today at 02:53:44 PM »
Quote from: SimbaT on Today at 02:05:46 PM
Quote from: Pile link=topic=146187.msg1643866#msg1643866
 date=1598096450
Quote from: SimbaT on Today at 12:35:57 PM
Rob shouldn't need to sell his fanzine given the amount of rent he is collecting living in CoB posters heads.
So living rent free (as the term goes) means you collect money? Not sure youve thought that through.

Thought it through plenty, all you dopey cunts just drive ad revenue his way because youre obsessed with him, sorry if it was too advanced for you to understand. Hes got you all lapping it up out of his back pocket. Everyone claims to hate FMTTM yet comes crying when theyre banned and spends their free time trying to get back in there, saddest shit Ive seen, but rob trousers cash out of your traffic at the end of the day.
Youre about the thickest cunt Ive seen on here and that takes some doing.

What do we lap up out of his back pocket? Another saying you dont understand, in fact, youve rolled a few into one. My advice to you is take a horse to water and have one in the bush.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #24 on: Today at 02:54:18 PM »
Im sure he feels the love for him if he ever ventures to this site!!!
Logged
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
« Reply #25 on: Today at 02:56:04 PM »
If he's making nowt why not get a proper job the sycophantic' attention seeking twat?
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
monkeyman
« Reply #26 on: Today at 02:57:44 PM »
OMELETTE AND CHIPS  oleary
Logged
Pile
« Reply #27 on: Today at 02:58:43 PM »
Id much rather see Rob post on here than some of the other dicks who use FMTTM.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


« Reply #28 on: Today at 04:33:06 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Today at 02:53:44 PM
Quote from: SimbaT on Today at 02:05:46 PM
Quote from: Pile link=topic=146187.msg1643866#msg1643866
 date=1598096450
Quote from: SimbaT on Today at 12:35:57 PM
Rob shouldn't need to sell his fanzine given the amount of rent he is collecting living in CoB posters heads.
So living rent free (as the term goes) means you collect money? Not sure youve thought that through.

Thought it through plenty, all you dopey cunts just drive ad revenue his way because youre obsessed with him, sorry if it was too advanced for you to understand. Hes got you all lapping it up out of his back pocket. Everyone claims to hate FMTTM yet comes crying when theyre banned and spends their free time trying to get back in there, saddest shit Ive seen, but rob trousers cash out of your traffic at the end of the day.
Youre about the thickest cunt Ive seen on here and that takes some doing.

What do we lap up out of his back pocket? Another saying you dont understand, in fact, youve rolled a few into one. My advice to you is take a horse to water and have one in the bush.

 :like:

Ad blockers work a treat.....
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Skinz
« Reply #29 on: Today at 10:23:52 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 02:19:21 PM
Quote from: SimbaT on Today at 02:05:46 PM
Quote from: Pile link=topic=146187.msg1643866#msg1643866
 date=1598096450
Quote from: SimbaT on Today at 12:35:57 PM
Rob shouldn't need to sell his fanzine given the amount of rent he is collecting living in CoB posters heads.
So living rent free (as the term goes) means you collect money? Not sure youve thought that through.

Thought it through plenty, all you dopey cunts just drive ad revenue his way because youre obsessed with him, sorry if it was too advanced for you to understand. Hes got you all lapping it up out of his back pocket. Everyone claims to hate FMTTM yet comes crying when theyre banned and spends their free time trying to get back in there, saddest shit Ive seen, but rob trousers cash out of your traffic at the end of the day.

Doesn't he get 0.5p a click or something? No wonder the scruffy bastard looks like an Afghan road sweeper.

 
Logged
Atomic Dog
Bow Wow Wow


« Reply #30 on: Today at 10:38:34 PM »
Quote from: King of the North on Today at 02:17:56 PM
Quote from: SimbaT on Today at 02:05:46 PM
Quote from: Pile link=topic=146187.msg1643866#msg1643866
 date=1598096450
Quote from: SimbaT on Today at 12:35:57 PM
Rob shouldn't need to sell his fanzine given the amount of rent he is collecting living in CoB posters heads.
So living rent free (as the term goes) means you collect money? Not sure youve thought that through.

😆😆



Thought it through plenty, all you dopey cunts just drive ad revenue his way because youre obsessed with him, sorry if it was too advanced for you to understand. Hes got you all lapping it up out of his back pocket. Everyone claims to hate FMTTM yet comes crying when theyre banned and spends their free time trying to get back in there, saddest shit Ive seen, but rob trousers cash out of your traffic at the end of the day.


He should buy some new clothes then!!  Scruffy cunt looks like he is the result off a one night stand between a dirty smack rat and a £10 a night whore from parliament road!!

From what I hear he is a decent enough bloke that loves the boro but its fucking cringeworthy when he gets rolled in front of the cameras looking like he has covered himself in glue and ran through a charity shop.
Logged
