Posts: 2 431 Robert Nichols « on: Yesterday at 11:12:56 PM » I know we all like to have a laugh etc at Robs expence but surely it's that cunt sidekick he has that's fuckin any discussion on their board? I think he relies on the knob too much. Could be wrong though but meat head does look a bit chalanged.



Rob Sack The Twat



Phew thats betterPosts: 7 300Pack o cunts Re: Robert Nichols « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:21:42 PM »



He's doing a great job! Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018

Posts: 9 844Bausor & Gill OUT!!! Re: Robert Nichols « Reply #2 on: Today at 01:28:57 AM »



You see, its all about the money, honey. I feel a bit sorry for the geezer. I don't for one minute think he's a 'lefty'. Unfortunately, he's obliged to dance to his clientele's tune.You see, its all about the money, honey. Logged https://www.change.org/p/independent-press-standards-organisation-shut-down-the-guardian-newspaper?fbclid=IwAR0li1BFYS5bopcz5Lb6Mig3TMJqUvURI1GBooHUDUCmlcE4eaa-nTXemqw



https://www.change.org/p/everyone-defund-bbc?recruiter=1112650241

Posts: 15 000 Re: Robert Nichols « Reply #3 on: Today at 03:55:30 AM » fuck him Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19

Posts: 38 Re: Robert Nichols « Reply #4 on: Today at 06:52:05 AM » He is definitely left wing after his rant before the Brexit vote



The silly cunt has no one to blame but himself. He has let Bad Dad trash a perfectly good board with his own personal beliefs and attitude and censored anyone who disagreed...



Instead of deep sixing the bastard Big nose has decided to double down and back the cunt



The traffic on the boards is so low it will be dead before long... just through one mods ego. Logged

It's not a democratic process. It might even resemble an authoritarian regime. Well, it might be, but for the vast majority of users who have little or no conflict with admin, it's a benevolent one.

hope they both end up in a soup kitchen pair of lefty wankers .. Logged







Re: Robert Nichols « Reply #6 on: Today at 10:10:22 AM »



Rob/259, ignore the above posters and carry on with the great job youíre doing. I hope they ban everyone, this board would get busier with a wider variety of options.Rob/259, ignore the above posters and carry on with the great job youíre doing. Logged History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.

Re: Robert Nichols « Reply #8 on: Today at 11:27:58 AM » Quote from: Pile on Today at 10:10:22 AM



Rob/259, ignore the above posters and carry on with the great job youíre doing.

I hope they ban everyone, this board would get busier with a wider variety of options.Rob/259, ignore the above posters and carry on with the great job youíre doing.

When admin says that the board will not abide Daily Mail clap trap, you know it's to be avoided. The moderator is their to moderate, not favour his own beliefs or leanings in life. The fact Tublin has just been banned says it all. When admin says that the board will not abide Daily Mail clap trap, you know it's to be avoided. The moderator is their to moderate, not favour his own beliefs or leanings in life. The fact Tublin has just been banned says it all. Logged

Re: Robert Nichols « Reply #9 on: Today at 12:29:32 PM » Maybe he models himself on John Bercow? Logged

Posts: 11 Re: Robert Nichols « Reply #10 on: Today at 12:35:57 PM » Rob shouldn't need to sell his fanzine given the amount of rent he is collecting living in CoB posters heads. Logged