August 22, 2020, 03:04:42 AM
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
Robert Nichols
Topic: Robert Nichols
Skinz
Posts: 2 431
Robert Nichols
Yesterday
Yesterday at 11:12:56 PM
I know we all like to have a laugh etc at Robs expence but surely it's that cunt sidekick he has that's fuckin any discussion on their board? I think he relies on the knob too much. Could be wrong though but meat head does look a bit chalanged.
Rob Sack The Twat
Before it's too late xx
Ural Quntz
Posts: 7 299
Pack o cunts
Re: Robert Nichols
Yesterday
Yesterday at 11:21:42 PM
He's doing a great job!
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Bud Wiser
Posts: 9 844
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!
Re: Robert Nichols
Today
Today at 01:28:57 AM
I feel a bit sorry for the geezer. I don't for one minute think he's a 'lefty'. Unfortunately, he's obliged to dance to his clientele's tune.
You see, its all about the money, honey.
https://www.change.org/p/independent-press-standards-organisation-shut-down-the-guardian-newspaper?fbclid=IwAR0li1BFYS5bopcz5Lb6Mig3TMJqUvURI1GBooHUDUCmlcE4eaa-nTXemqw
https://www.change.org/p/everyone-defund-bbc?recruiter=1112650241
