Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
August 22, 2020, 12:47:32 PM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Die you horrible Cnut
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Die you horrible Cnut (Read 434 times)
RIK MAYALL
Online
Posts: 12 049
Once in every lifetime
Die you horrible Cnut
«
on:
Yesterday
at 09:38:49 PM »
That paedo from loftus has been blown away tonight in Carlin Howe
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
SmogOnTour
Offline
Posts: 1 729
Re: Die you horrible Cnut
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 09:56:27 PM »
Was the the old guy in the Gazette earlier today, Rik?
Edit: This is who I am referring to btw. Just read he's from Easington, rather than Loftus. Someone else?
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/convicted-paedophile-back-court-after-18791551
«
Last Edit:
Yesterday
at 09:58:11 PM by SmogOnTour
»
Logged
RIK MAYALL
Online
Posts: 12 049
Once in every lifetime
Re: Die you horrible Cnut
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 10:08:46 PM »
Quote from: SmogOnTour on
Yesterday
at 09:56:27 PM
Was the the old guy in the Gazette earlier today, Rik?
Edit: This is who I am referring to btw. Just read he's from Easington, rather than Loftus. Someone else?
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/convicted-paedophile-back-court-after-18791551
Yeah him apparently
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Offline
Posts: 10 183
Re: Die you horrible Cnut
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 10:53:01 PM »
I heard it was someone called Kelly
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
RIK MAYALL
Online
Posts: 12 049
Once in every lifetime
Re: Die you horrible Cnut
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 11:10:03 PM »
Hes dead
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Caz_boro
Offline
Posts: 4
Re: Die you horrible Cnut
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 11:21:10 PM »
The ages dont match up...
Logged
RIK MAYALL
Online
Posts: 12 049
Once in every lifetime
Re: Die you horrible Cnut
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 12:26:02 AM »
I was thinking that when Ive just read that the deceased is 58 years old.
Shame if its not the paedo
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Offline
Posts: 10 183
Re: Die you horrible Cnut
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 11:46:46 AM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 12:26:02 AM
I was thinking that when Ive just read that the deceased is 58 years old.
Shame if its not the paedo
It's not him from Easington but the word is it's another nonce who was killed.all just rumours though' it will all come out in the wash eventually
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 11:51:04 AM by Jethro Tull
»
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
RIK MAYALL
Online
Posts: 12 049
Once in every lifetime
Re: Die you horrible Cnut
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 12:35:39 PM »
Quote from: Jethro Tull on
Today
at 11:46:46 AM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 12:26:02 AM
I was thinking that when Ive just read that the deceased is 58 years old.
Shame if its not the paedo
It's not him from Easington but the word is it's another nonce who was killed.all just rumours though' it will all come out in the wash eventually
a dead nonce is a good nonce
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...