August 22, 2020, 01:26:44 AM
Die you horrible Cnut
Topic: Die you horrible Cnut (Read 250 times)
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 12 047
Once in every lifetime
Die you horrible Cnut
«
on:
Yesterday
at 09:38:49 PM »
That paedo from loftus has been blown away tonight in Carlin Howe
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
SmogOnTour
Posts: 1 729
Re: Die you horrible Cnut
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 09:56:27 PM »
Was the the old guy in the Gazette earlier today, Rik?
Edit: This is who I am referring to btw. Just read he's from Easington, rather than Loftus. Someone else?
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/convicted-paedophile-back-court-after-18791551
«
Last Edit:
Yesterday
at 09:58:11 PM by SmogOnTour
»
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 12 047
Once in every lifetime
Re: Die you horrible Cnut
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 10:08:46 PM »
Quote from: SmogOnTour on
Yesterday
at 09:56:27 PM
Was the the old guy in the Gazette earlier today, Rik?
Edit: This is who I am referring to btw. Just read he's from Easington, rather than Loftus. Someone else?
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/convicted-paedophile-back-court-after-18791551
Yeah him apparently
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Posts: 10 182
Re: Die you horrible Cnut
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 10:53:01 PM »
I heard it was someone called Kelly
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 12 047
Once in every lifetime
Re: Die you horrible Cnut
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 11:10:03 PM »
Hes dead
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Caz_boro
Posts: 4
Re: Die you horrible Cnut
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 11:21:10 PM »
The ages dont match up...
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 12 047
Once in every lifetime
Re: Die you horrible Cnut
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 12:26:02 AM »
I was thinking that when Ive just read that the deceased is 58 years old.
Shame if its not the paedo
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
