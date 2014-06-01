Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Die you horrible Cnut  (Read 197 times)
RIK MAYALL
« on: Today at 09:38:49 PM »
That paedo from loftus has been blown away tonight in Carlin Howe
SmogOnTour
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:56:27 PM »
Was the the old guy in the Gazette earlier today, Rik?

Edit: This is who I am referring to btw. Just read he's from Easington, rather than Loftus. Someone else?
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/convicted-paedophile-back-court-after-18791551
RIK MAYALL
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:08:46 PM »
Quote from: SmogOnTour on Today at 09:56:27 PM
Was the the old guy in the Gazette earlier today, Rik?

Edit: This is who I am referring to btw. Just read he's from Easington, rather than Loftus. Someone else?
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/convicted-paedophile-back-court-after-18791551

Yeah him apparently
monkeyman
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:46:05 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 09:38:49 PM
That paedo from loftus has been blown away tonight in Carlin Howe
HAPPY FUCKING DAYS  :like:
Jethro Tull
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:53:01 PM »
I heard it was someone called Kelly
RIK MAYALL
« Reply #5 on: Today at 11:10:03 PM »
Hes dead
Caz_boro

« Reply #6 on: Today at 11:21:10 PM »
The ages dont match up...
