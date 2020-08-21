Where is he?! Hull to Boro should not be too tricky to navigate!!!!

Depends if he is going the M62 / A1M Route or cross country via York .. few roundabouts on that route could have confused him and sent him towards Scarbrough or Leeds

I've just read that Stewart left here yesterday to go speak to another club. This one, like previous, is no certainty.

A BANG AVERAGE PLAYER FUCKS THE BORO OFF ONCE AGAINTHE CLUB IS WELL AND TRULY FUCKED WELL DONE GIBBO

It certainly doesn't sound good. Apparently we are not actually being outbid wage wise on some of these targets. Players are just not fancying it.

"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018

