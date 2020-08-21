Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 28, 2020, 06:51:08 PM
Topic: WELCOME TO THE BORO KEVIN STEWART
RiversideRifle
August 21, 2020, 05:37:29 PM
ITfuckingK  :ponce:
Logged
tunstall
Reply #1 on: August 21, 2020, 05:50:20 PM
Big Kev?
Logged
monkeyman
Reply #2 on: August 21, 2020, 06:44:26 PM
Quote from: tunstall on August 21, 2020, 05:50:20 PM
Big Kev?
HE'S NOT BIG AND NOT GOOD  lost
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Reply #3 on: August 21, 2020, 08:06:58 PM
SMALL SHIT KEV

 
Logged
monkeyman
Reply #4 on: August 21, 2020, 08:50:27 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on August 21, 2020, 08:06:58 PM
SMALL SHIT KEV

 
  oleary
Logged
Holgateoldskool
Reply #5 on: August 22, 2020, 06:56:47 AM
Where is he?! Hull to Boro should not be too tricky to navigate!!!!
Logged
sockets
M A G A
Reply #6 on: August 22, 2020, 07:00:07 AM
Depends if he is going the M62 / A1M Route or cross country via York .. few roundabouts on that route could have confused him and sent him towards Scarbrough or Leeds  :basil:
Logged
monkeyman
Reply #7 on: August 22, 2020, 09:20:33 AM
  :jowo1:
Logged
Holgateoldskool
Reply #8 on: August 22, 2020, 09:30:01 AM
Joking aside, should be news re Stewart and the ex Tottenham centre back today
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Reply #9 on: August 22, 2020, 09:39:50 AM
I've just read that Stewart left here yesterday to go speak to another club.

This one, like previous, is no certainty.
Logged
monkeyman
Reply #10 on: August 22, 2020, 09:47:02 AM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on August 22, 2020, 09:39:50 AM
I've just read that Stewart left here yesterday to go speak to another club.

This one, like previous, is no certainty.
A BANG AVERAGE PLAYER FUCKS THE BORO OFF ONCE AGAIN  :wanker:
THE CLUB IS WELL AND TRULY FUCKED WELL DONE GIBBO  :wanker:
Logged
Holgateoldskool
Reply #11 on: August 22, 2020, 09:47:53 AM
Johnny, that news updates what I was told! Oh dear
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Reply #12 on: August 22, 2020, 10:10:10 AM
It certainly doesn't sound good.

Apparently we are not actually being outbid wage wise on some of these targets.
Players are just not fancying it.
Logged
Ural Quntz
Reply #13 on: August 22, 2020, 10:31:12 AM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on August 22, 2020, 10:10:10 AM
It certainly doesn't sound good.

Apparently we are not actually being outbid wage wise on some of these targets.
Players are just not fancying it.






Note for readers:

All of the above is totally made up.

Discretion is advised
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
TerryCochranesSocks
Reply #14 on: August 22, 2020, 10:37:54 AM
Quote from: sockets on August 22, 2020, 07:00:07 AM
Depends if he is going the M62 / A1M Route or cross country via York .. few roundabouts on that route could have confused him and sent him towards Scarbrough or Leeds  :basil:

Not via York, if he takes the wrong exit off the ring road he'll end up at Leeds.
Better cross country route would be through Beverley, Malton, Pickering, Whitby then A171 to 'Boro.

Mind you, there's always a worry that he ends up in the famous blue shirt of Whitby Town that way. Might be better to take him over the top of the moors in a Land Rover via Rudland Rigg.

It's a worry isn't it?
Logged
sockets
Reply #15 on: August 22, 2020, 10:38:53 AM
 charles charles
Logged
RiversideRifle
Reply #16 on: August 23, 2020, 04:32:41 PM
Will be signing on the dotted line tomorrow or Tuesday   :ponce:
Logged
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
Reply #17 on: August 23, 2020, 04:33:56 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on August 23, 2020, 04:32:41 PM
Will be signing on the dotted line tomorrow or Tuesday   :ponce:

GOOD NEWS FOR YOU BOYZZZ  :beer:

BEER ME RIFES  :beer: :beer: :beer:
Logged
RiversideRifle
Reply #18 on: August 23, 2020, 04:34:33 PM
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on August 23, 2020, 04:33:56 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on August 23, 2020, 04:32:41 PM
Will be signing on the dotted line tomorrow or Tuesday   :ponce:

GOOD NEWS FOR YOU BOYZZZ  :beer:

BEER ME RIFES  :beer: :beer: :beer:

 
Logged
Holgateoldskool
Reply #19 on: August 23, 2020, 04:37:56 PM
Posted 4.26 on One Boro, well checked, Rifle
Logged
RiversideRifle
Reply #20 on: August 23, 2020, 04:39:20 PM
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on August 23, 2020, 04:37:56 PM
Posted 4.26 on One Boro, well checked, Rifle


I got this from my HP lad  :ponce:
Logged
RiversideRifle
Reply #21 on: August 23, 2020, 04:39:41 PM
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on August 23, 2020, 04:37:56 PM
Posted 4.26 on One Boro, well checked, Rifle


One Boro is shite
Logged
Holgateoldskool
Reply #22 on: August 23, 2020, 04:40:40 PM
Only HP you have is sauce not source....
Logged
monkeyman
Reply #23 on: August 23, 2020, 04:42:11 PM
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on August 23, 2020, 04:40:40 PM
Only HP you have is sauce not source....
  mick
Logged
RiversideRifle
Reply #24 on: August 23, 2020, 04:45:26 PM
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on August 23, 2020, 04:40:40 PM
Only HP you have is sauce not source....


I can't believe you've just said that to me  mick

I have a friend who plays football and what 
Logged
Holgateoldskool
Reply #25 on: August 23, 2020, 04:47:31 PM
Well on the strength of what you post he gives you a lot of duff information!!
Logged
RiversideRifle
Reply #26 on: August 23, 2020, 04:49:12 PM
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on August 23, 2020, 04:47:31 PM
Well on the strength of what you post he gives you a lot of duff information!!


Not at all, he also tells me you like to shove carrots up your bum  lost
Logged
Priv
Reply #27 on: August 23, 2020, 04:51:00 PM
 
Logged
Holgateoldskool
Reply #28 on: August 23, 2020, 04:51:53 PM
As he doesnt fucking know me youve just proved my point. Rifle, try with less eloquent posters - you may then look good!
Logged
RiversideRifle
Reply #29 on: August 23, 2020, 04:57:27 PM
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on August 23, 2020, 04:51:53 PM
As he doesnt fucking know me youve just proved my point. Rifle, try with less eloquent posters - you may then look good!


*Proven

Daft cunt  mcl
Logged
Holgateoldskool
Reply #30 on: August 23, 2020, 05:01:31 PM
Once again you show your ignorance. Either word is acceptable and correct. You are a fucking clown .
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Reply #31 on: August 23, 2020, 05:26:41 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on August 23, 2020, 04:49:12 PM
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on August 23, 2020, 04:47:31 PM
Well on the strength of what you post he gives you a lot of duff information!!


Not at all, he also tells me you like to shove carrots up your bum  lost

Well.. to be fair.... who doesn't?

 :pd:
Logged
RiversideRifle
Reply #32 on: August 23, 2020, 05:29:27 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on August 23, 2020, 05:26:41 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on August 23, 2020, 04:49:12 PM
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on August 23, 2020, 04:47:31 PM
Well on the strength of what you post he gives you a lot of duff information!!


Not at all, he also tells me you like to shove carrots up your bum  lost

Well.. to be fair.... who doesn't?

 :pd:


I thought you were more of a turnip man 
Logged
tunstall
Reply #33 on: August 23, 2020, 08:33:21 PM
Clem is strictly carrot only



























Sideways
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Reply #34 on: August 23, 2020, 09:04:51 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on August 23, 2020, 05:29:27 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on August 23, 2020, 05:26:41 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on August 23, 2020, 04:49:12 PM
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on August 23, 2020, 04:47:31 PM
Well on the strength of what you post he gives you a lot of duff information!!


Not at all, he also tells me you like to shove carrots up your bum  lost

Well.. to be fair.... who doesn't?

 :pd:


I thought you were more of a turnip man 

Pineapples are the most fun.

But you have to be in the mood.
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
Reply #35 on: August 24, 2020, 10:29:51 AM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on August 23, 2020, 04:57:27 PM
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on August 23, 2020, 04:51:53 PM
As he doesnt fucking know me youve just proved my point. Rifle, try with less eloquent posters - you may then look good!


*Proven

Daft cunt  mcl

* proved
Logged
Holgateoldskool
Reply #36 on: August 24, 2020, 10:48:38 AM
Brain of a rocking horse has simpleton Rifle!!!
Logged
RiversideRifle
Reply #37 on: August 25, 2020, 01:28:43 PM
He's set to sign  mcl
Logged
Holgateoldskool
Reply #38 on: Today at 12:18:19 PM
Rifle, you do post a load of shit. Where is he? Anywhere but Boro appears to be right.
Logged
Holgateoldskool
Reply #39 on: Today at 06:34:26 PM
Youre very quiet, Rifle....
Logged
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
Reply #40 on: Today at 06:40:27 PM
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Today at 06:34:26 PM
Youre very quiet, Rifle....

SHUT IT VIRGIN  :wanker:

BEER ME OL TIMER    :beer:
Logged
Holgateoldskool
Reply #41 on: Today at 06:44:16 PM
Im waiting for the organ grinder, not the monkey. Jog on Monty
Logged
