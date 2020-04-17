Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: WELCOME TO THE BORO KEVIN STEWART  (Read 621 times)
ITfuckingK  :ponce:
Big Kev?
Quote from: tunstall on Yesterday at 05:50:20 PM
Big Kev?
HE'S NOT BIG AND NOT GOOD  lost
SMALL SHIT KEV

 
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 08:06:58 PM
SMALL SHIT KEV

 
  oleary
Where is he?! Hull to Boro should not be too tricky to navigate!!!!
Depends if he is going the M62 / A1M Route or cross country via York .. few roundabouts on that route could have confused him and sent him towards Scarbrough or Leeds  :basil:
  :jowo1:
Joking aside, should be news re Stewart and the ex Tottenham centre back today
I've just read that Stewart left here yesterday to go speak to another club.

This one, like previous, is no certainty.
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 09:39:50 AM
I've just read that Stewart left here yesterday to go speak to another club.

This one, like previous, is no certainty.
A BANG AVERAGE PLAYER FUCKS THE BORO OFF ONCE AGAIN  :wanker:
THE CLUB IS WELL AND TRULY FUCKED WELL DONE GIBBO  :wanker:
Johnny, that news updates what I was told! Oh dear
It certainly doesn't sound good.

Apparently we are not actually being outbid wage wise on some of these targets.
Players are just not fancying it.
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 10:10:10 AM
It certainly doesn't sound good.

Apparently we are not actually being outbid wage wise on some of these targets.
Players are just not fancying it.






Note for readers:

All of the above is totally made up.

Discretion is advised
Quote from: sockets on Today at 07:00:07 AM
Depends if he is going the M62 / A1M Route or cross country via York .. few roundabouts on that route could have confused him and sent him towards Scarbrough or Leeds  :basil:

Not via York, if he takes the wrong exit off the ring road he'll end up at Leeds.
Better cross country route would be through Beverley, Malton, Pickering, Whitby then A171 to 'Boro.

Mind you, there's always a worry that he ends up in the famous blue shirt of Whitby Town that way. Might be better to take him over the top of the moors in a Land Rover via Rudland Rigg.

It's a worry isn't it?
 charles charles
