CLEM FANDANGO

Online



Posts: 14 998







Posts: 14 998 Re: WELCOME TO THE BORO KEVIN STEWART « Reply #3 on: Today at 08:06:58 PM »



SMALL SHIT KEV Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion