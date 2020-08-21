El Capitan

Online



Posts: 42 881





Posts: 42 881 Re: Sexualising children « Reply #1 on: Today at 01:49:40 PM » Whats Netflix got to do with lefties? Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

Don pepe

Online



Posts: 658





Posts: 658 Re: Sexualising children « Reply #3 on: Today at 02:08:51 PM » You just knew who the first response would be from and that he'd be deflecting it. How anyone can defend that is beyond me. Suspect as fuck he is Logged

El Capitan

Online



Posts: 42 881





Posts: 42 881 Re: Sexualising children « Reply #4 on: Today at 02:13:36 PM » Where am I defending it, Donald? Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

El Capitan

Online



Posts: 42 881





Posts: 42 881 Re: Sexualising children « Reply #5 on: Today at 02:14:53 PM » Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 02:08:51 PM Suspect as fuck he is

You just knew who the first response would be from and that he'd be deflecting it. How anyone can defend that is beyond me.





Any sort of paedo insinuations are a big no no on here mate.







Unfortunately Ive had to report this post Any sort of paedo insinuations are a big no no on here mate.Unfortunately Ive had to report this post Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

Don pepe

Online



Posts: 658





Posts: 658 Re: Sexualising children « Reply #6 on: Today at 02:36:54 PM » If i thought for sure you were a nonce id call you it



My point was pretty clear - i knew youd be the first one responding and i knew youd be deflecting it. If you give off the same vibe in reality ots no wonder no bird wants anything to do with you Logged