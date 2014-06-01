|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LEON TROTSKY
|
I can confirm Mykonos does have quite a few gay resorts.
Im actually flying there in a couple of weeks
BUMCAT turns any resort gay the minute he arrives.
FACT.
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
|
|
|
|
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡
|
|
|
|
|
LEON TROTSKY
|
Soapy bubble !
Ffs
I hope to fuck you never actually speak them words , but its more than a good chance you really do
FUCK OFF YOU DRY LUNCH 😂😂😂👍
|
|
|
|
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡
|
|
|
|
RIK MAYALL
|
Soapy bubble !
Ffs
I hope to fuck you never actually speak them words , but its more than a good chance you really do
Can you imagine the daft cunt sat in the cross?
"I'll bet ya a bag o'sand that the penny chews are in soapy bubble"
No wonder he's always sat on his own. The place must empty when the twat walks in.
You do realise he doesnt actually speak like this in real life? Its all yo do a job on here, and it works big time.
The amount of daft cunts that fall for it is highly amusing
|
|
|
|
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
|
|
|
|
kippers
|
Soapy bubble !
Ffs
I hope to fuck you never actually speak them words , but its more than a good chance you really do
Can you imagine the daft cunt sat in the cross?
"I'll bet ya a bag o'sand that the penny chews are in soapy bubble"
No wonder he's always sat on his own. The place must empty when the twat walks in.
You do realise he doesnt actually speak like this in real life? Its all yo do a job on here, and it works big time.
The amount of daft cunts that fall for it is highly amusing
Coming across as a dickhead is NOT 'working bigtime'
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
LEON TROTSKY
|
Soapy bubble !
Ffs
I hope to fuck you never actually speak them words , but its more than a good chance you really do
Can you imagine the daft cunt sat in the cross?
"I'll bet ya a bag o'sand that the penny chews are in soapy bubble"
No wonder he's always sat on his own. The place must empty when the twat walks in.
You do realise he doesnt actually speak like this in real life? Its all yo do a job on here, and it works big time.
The amount of daft cunts that fall for it is highly amusing
I LOVE HOW GULLIBLE SOME PEOPLE CAN REALLY BE
THAT BERNIE IS A RIGHT PWOPPAA LEMON
WELL THAT'S ME UP THE APPLE AND PEARS FOR THE NIGHT
HAD SOME BOTHER WITH THE TROUBLE AND STRIFE
POOR BERNIE......THICKER THAN A DOCKERS FUCKING SARNIE
|
|
|
|
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡