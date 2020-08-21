That's £30k for every man woman and child in the UK.Conservative government

At least they have thrown money at everything trying to help instead of seeing everyone suffer.

So why not borrow another 2 trillion and give everyone free money?We can all buy Ferraris.

At least they have thrown money at everything trying to help instead of seeing everyone suffer.

Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.