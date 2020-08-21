Gordon bailed out the bankers but Boris bailed out the workers.
Well,well.
In what way did he bail us out?
He forced our employers to close, many of whom will never reopen. He sold our grandchildren into debt to pay for his furlough scheme which in the end will be scant consolation to those who spend months unemployed or the poor fuckers who's tax will go beyond 55% to pay for it all.
Boris is a fraud. A radical left winger disguises as a conservative.
Blair and Brown were both more right wing than this circus clown of a PM.