Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 21, 2020, 04:46:28 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: £2 Trillion in debt  (Read 148 times)
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 696


View Profile
« on: Today at 11:05:15 AM »
That's £30k for every man woman and child in the UK.

Conservative government 

Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
BoroPE
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 421


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:11:13 AM »
At least they have thrown money at everything trying to help instead of seeing everyone suffer. 
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 696


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:47:41 AM »
Quote from: BoroPE on Today at 11:11:13 AM
At least they have thrown money at everything trying to help instead of seeing everyone suffer. 

So why not borrow another 2 trillion and give everyone free money?

We can all buy Ferraris.

Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
CapsDave
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 179


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:53:03 AM »
 cry
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 696


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:34:35 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 11:53:03 AM
cry

Another weasely contribution, you sure you're not  :matty:?
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 614


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:10:40 PM »
Gordon bailed out the bankers but Boris bailed out the workers.

Well,well.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 696


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 04:20:48 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 04:10:40 PM
Gordon bailed out the bankers but Boris bailed out the workers.

Well,well.



In what way did he bail us out?

He forced our employers to close, many of whom will never reopen. He sold our grandchildren into debt to pay for his furlough scheme which in the end will be scant consolation to those who spend months unemployed or the poor fuckers who's tax will go beyond 55% to pay for it all.

Boris is a fraud. A radical left winger disguises as a conservative.
Blair and Brown were both more right wing than this circus clown of a PM.

Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 614


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 04:31:30 PM »
It's a job retention scheme. It's been abused but that's not down to Boris.
Which companies did he force to close?
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 