August 21, 2020, 10:41:21 AM
WHEN ARE WE GONNA FINALLY TELL THE EU.....
Author
Topic: WHEN ARE WE GONNA FINALLY TELL THE EU..... (Read 10 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 76 178
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡
WHEN ARE WE GONNA FINALLY TELL THE EU.....
«
on:
Today
at 10:36:19 AM »
TO FUCK OFF 😠😠😠
https://www.lbcnews.co.uk/uk-news/eu-rejects-uk-plea-allow-asylum-seeker-returns-brexit/
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 3 683
Re: WHEN ARE WE GONNA FINALLY TELL THE EU.....
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 10:40:07 AM »
That's fine, we'll just use the navy to keep them out of British waters.
But why would we send Syrians, Afghanis and Libyan's back to France? Get them the fuck out of Europe.
They don't belong here.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
