Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 21, 2020, 10:41:11 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: DISGUSTING......  (Read 40 times)
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 76 178

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


View Profile
« on: Today at 10:24:36 AM »
ANY WHITE PERSON WOULD HAVE BEEN JAILED FOR THAT HUGE  AMOUNT  👎😠😠😠👎

SEEMS THEY CAN DO ANYTHING AND GET AWAY WITH IT  😠😠😠

https://mol.im/a/8650483
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 615


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:30:45 AM »
Throw her and the entire family into one of those shitty inflatable boats and send them to France.

"Here Macron, have some back you garlic munching, granny shagging cunt!"

 :mido:
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 683


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:38:26 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 10:24:36 AM
ANY WHITE PERSON WOULD HAVE BEEN JAILED FOR THAT HUGE  AMOUNT  👎😠😠😠👎

SEEMS THEY CAN DO ANYTHING AND GET AWAY WITH IT  😠😠😠

https://mol.im/a/8650483

One law for us, another for them.

There is no political solution.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 