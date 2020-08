Bobupanddown

Offline



Posts: 3 696





Posts: 3 696

Re: The pandemic carnage in Sweden « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 10:45:43 AM » Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 10:22:12 AM Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 10:05:27 AM Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 09:51:42 AM

Sobered up yet?

Still nothing to contribute but weasely comments.



Got a girlfriend yet? Thought not

Still nothing to contribute but weasely comments.Got a girlfriend yet? Thought not









Another hungover day of anger and self loathing ahead, then. Until you can get in from work and take the edge off

Another hungover day of anger and self loathing ahead, then. Until you can get in from work and take the edge off

Projecting much?



You sit alone surrounded by cats. Rejected by every woman you approach with no ambition, no drive and no prospects.



Your main hobby in life appears to be sniping weasely comments on here and the odd sex tourism trip to some third world hell hole.







Projecting much?You sit alone surrounded by cats. Rejected by every woman you approach with no ambition, no drive and no prospects.Your main hobby in life appears to be sniping weasely comments on here and the odd sex tourism trip to some third world hell hole.