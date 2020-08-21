OzzyPorter

New fixtures out in 50 minutes « on: Today at 08:09:27 AM » I'd like Norwich away.



It's the only away game, ok possibly Swansea also, that I have no intention of even contemplating going to. Hopefully fans will be back after Christmas so let's save the good away games until then.



I wouldn't mind Wycombe at home as a consolation prize. 👍