August 21, 2020, 08:19:03 AM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com
New fixtures out in 50 minutes
Author
Topic: New fixtures out in 50 minutes (Read 11 times)
OzzyPorter
Offline
Posts: 430
New fixtures out in 50 minutes
«
on:
Today
at 08:09:27 AM »
I'd like Norwich away.
It's the only away game, ok possibly Swansea also, that I have no intention of even contemplating going to. Hopefully fans will be back after Christmas so let's save the good away games until then.
I wouldn't mind Wycombe at home as a consolation prize. 👍
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 76 174
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡
Re: New fixtures out in 50 minutes
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 08:12:58 AM »
SWANSEA IS A BALLACHE TO GET TOO. 👎
DREAMT LAST NIGHT WE GOT LUTON FIRST GAME 👍
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡
