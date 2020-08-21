Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 21, 2020, 08:18:58 AM
Author Topic: New fixtures out in 50 minutes  (Read 10 times)
OzzyPorter
« on: Today at 08:09:27 AM »
I'd like Norwich away.

It's the only away game, ok possibly Swansea also, that I have no intention of even contemplating going to. Hopefully fans will be back after Christmas so let's save the good away games until then.

I wouldn't mind Wycombe at home as a consolation prize. 👍
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:12:58 AM »
SWANSEA IS A BALLACHE TO GET TOO. 👎

DREAMT LAST NIGHT WE GOT LUTON FIRST GAME  👍
