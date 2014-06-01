Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
August 21, 2020, 12:34:58 AM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Who is this?
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Who is this? (Read 145 times)
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Offline
Posts: 7 295
Pack o cunts
Who is this?
«
on:
Yesterday
at 09:10:17 PM »
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 42 866
Re: Who is this?
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 09:12:27 PM »
Trump?
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Pile
Offline
Posts: 40 553
Re: Who is this?
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 09:15:32 PM »
Lewis?
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 1 693
Re: Who is this?
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 09:15:40 PM »
The boards favourite F1 driver?
Logged
Mickgaz
Offline
Posts: 82
Re: Who is this?
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 09:20:38 PM »
Jimmy saville
Logged
RIK MAYALL
Offline
Posts: 12 040
Once in every lifetime
Re: Who is this?
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 10:11:54 PM »
Matty
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 10 898
Re: Who is this?
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 10:32:30 PM »
HAMILTON THE CUNT HE WONT LET GO
HE AS BEEN A SPOILT BASTARD ALL IS LIFE FUCKING PRICK TAX DODGING CUNT
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Offline
Posts: 7 295
Pack o cunts
Re: Who is this?
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 11:05:00 PM »
Quote from: Pile on
Yesterday
at 09:15:32 PM
Lewis?
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 42 866
Re: Who is this?
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 11:22:11 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on
Yesterday
at 11:05:00 PM
Quote from: Pile on
Yesterday
at 09:15:32 PM
Lewis?
Why do you hate him so much?
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...