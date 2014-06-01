Ural Quntz



Offline



Posts: 7 295





Pack o cunts





Phew thats betterPosts: 7 295Pack o cunts Who is this? « on: Yesterday at 09:10:17 PM » Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018

Pile

Offline



Posts: 40 553







Posts: 40 553 Re: Who is this? « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:15:32 PM » Lewis? Logged History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.

RIK MAYALL

Offline



Posts: 12 040





Once in every lifetime





Posts: 12 040Once in every lifetime Re: Who is this? « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:11:54 PM » Matty Logged FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT