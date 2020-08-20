Welcome,
August 20, 2020, 08:41:11 PM
QPR SCOUTING NETWORK
Topic: QPR SCOUTING NETWORK (Read 34 times)
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 10 896
QPR SCOUTING NETWORK
«
on:
Today
at 08:23:21 PM »
ARE FUCKING CLUELESS IT SEEMS LIKE THEY ARE WAITING FOR WARNOCK TO GO IN FOR A PLAYER AND THEN UP THEY POP AND WANT THE PLAYER AS WELL
Logged
Pile
Online
Posts: 40 549
Re: QPR SCOUTING NETWORK
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 08:29:16 PM »
The new Villa.
Were either skint or playing an amazing game of poker.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
kippers
Online
Posts: 2 218
Re: QPR SCOUTING NETWORK
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 08:29:57 PM »
Well according to the media anyway
Logged
