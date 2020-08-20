Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 22, 2020, 03:04:32 AM
Author Topic: 65 percent  (Read 528 times)
kippers
Posts: 2 219


« on: August 20, 2020, 07:30:37 PM »
of boreme posters would move to Scotland if they vote yes for independence.

  Thats the psychology on there

 
Erimus44
Posts: 357


« Reply #1 on: August 20, 2020, 08:00:21 PM »
Have to laugh at that utter prick Muttley claiming the north of England should join Scotland.

Imagine being Scots and finally getting independence, only to not really at all, and get lumbered with millions of Tories and Leavers from northern England.  :alf:
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 696


« Reply #2 on: August 20, 2020, 08:00:45 PM »
They also said they'd leave the UK if we voted to leave.

None of them did.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Don pepe
Posts: 658


« Reply #3 on: August 20, 2020, 08:14:17 PM »
Exactly,more all talk cunts - not one of them have got anything about them. Join scotland ffs
El Capitan
Posts: 42 889


« Reply #4 on: August 20, 2020, 08:23:59 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on August 20, 2020, 08:14:17 PM
Exactly,more all talk cunts

 



nice one, Donald 
Pile
Posts: 40 557



« Reply #5 on: August 20, 2020, 08:28:09 PM »
Just had a look, some dickheads on there. Can I be the first to point out that Scotland didnt vote for Scotland to remain in the EU, the majority of jocks voted for the UK to stay in the EU, theres a big difference. Looks like some of them hate being English more than they hate being white.

If England and the UK is so bad, why do they think we should allow more immigrants from France? Surely if they care for the poor asylum seekers they would prefer they stay in France where everything is better than England.
kippers
Posts: 2 219


« Reply #6 on: August 20, 2020, 08:31:24 PM »
Its a warped state of mind
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 937



« Reply #7 on: August 20, 2020, 08:38:39 PM »
I like Scotland very much. Could live there.  :bc: :bc:
Itchy_ring
Posts: 1 688


« Reply #8 on: August 20, 2020, 08:51:13 PM »
Seem to remember all the usual suspects and Robert in particular wanting us to vote for the people's Republic of Geordieland when there was the vote years ago, luckily no one took much notice 
ccole
Posts: 4 101


« Reply #9 on: August 20, 2020, 09:05:32 PM »
 Shetland will go for independence if the Jock break away. They voted big to stay in the UK.   :ukfist:



Take the oil with them.


George Galloway and Grove have just thrown a spanner in the works. Votes for 750,000 Jack ex-pats.


Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 7 299


Pack o cunts


« Reply #10 on: August 20, 2020, 09:11:19 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on August 20, 2020, 08:38:39 PM
I like Scotland very much. Could live there.  :bc: :bc:

Somewhere with no Wi-Fi we hope

 :steptoe:
Pile
Posts: 40 557



« Reply #11 on: August 20, 2020, 09:13:41 PM »
The oil revenue would still finds its way to Britain. The jocks would expect an open border (wont happen), free passage through Britain (wont happen), to join the EU (wont happen), to be in the EU and have free trade with Britain (wont happen), to leave without any national debt (wont happen), to stay as part of the UK armed forces (wont happen), to keep the pound (wont happen), keep the NHS (wont happen), know their big brother on bottom bunk will run to their rescue if it goes wrong (probably would happen) and keep british passport, as well as jock ones, for thirty generations (probably would happen).

I lived there for a few years and I can happily state theyre free to go but when theyre gone, stay gone.
Pile
Posts: 40 557



« Reply #12 on: August 20, 2020, 09:14:08 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on August 20, 2020, 09:11:19 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on August 20, 2020, 08:38:39 PM
I like Scotland very much. Could live there.  :bc: :bc:

Somewhere with no Wi-Fi we hope

 :steptoe:
Thats what he said, Scotland.
ccole
Posts: 4 101


« Reply #13 on: August 20, 2020, 09:21:19 PM »
Once the numbers are exposed in an indi campaign, the vote margin will be Even bigger than last time.

This sums the thickos up.

They wanted to remain in the EU because 20% of their exports go there across the North Sea.

They now want to leave the UK to keep that trade even though around 80% go to the rest of the UK

 
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 937



« Reply #14 on: August 20, 2020, 10:02:38 PM »
Whisky.

Oh yes

No chance of any form of boycott here
Oldfield
Posts: 931



« Reply #15 on: August 20, 2020, 10:33:47 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on August 20, 2020, 08:23:59 PM
Quote from: Don pepe on August 20, 2020, 08:14:17 PM
Exactly,more all talk cunts

 



nice one, Donald 

Bold talk for Teessides answer to this

https://youtu.be/QRqXBsgnYok

Back in your box shamen   :basil: monkey
Don pepe
Posts: 658


« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 12:39:37 PM »
Quote from: Pile on August 20, 2020, 09:13:41 PM
The oil revenue would still finds its way to Britain. The jocks would expect an open border (wont happen), free passage through Britain (wont happen), to join the EU (wont happen), to be in the EU and have free trade with Britain (wont happen), to leave without any national debt (wont happen), to stay as part of the UK armed forces (wont happen), to keep the pound (wont happen), keep the NHS (wont happen), know their big brother on bottom bunk will run to their rescue if it goes wrong (probably would happen) and keep british passport, as well as jock ones, for thirty generations (probably would happen).

I lived there for a few years and I can happily state theyre free to go but when theyre gone, stay gone.

Well said. I wanted them to stay in last time but given that they havent shut up about it and want another referendum and nicola sturgeon insults nritain and the english on a daily basis then they can fuck off the u grateful cunts. Do away with free uni and free prescriptions for them for now
Pile
Posts: 40 557



« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 02:00:53 PM »
To be fair, most of the jocks I know (fucking loads) shout about it but know deep down it wont work. Theyll admit too once any bravado dies down.
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 14 998



« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 03:33:14 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on August 20, 2020, 08:38:39 PM
I like Scotland very much. Could live there.  :bc: :bc:

Are you sure that's wise?

I mean.... wearing a kilt what with those thighs.

 klins

Plus they have a lot of midges.
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 516


« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 05:14:42 PM »
Should  we club together for a minibus, to transport them to the the land of deep fried Mars Bars and rain?
kippers
Posts: 2 219


« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 09:05:13 PM »
George Galloway (the cunt) has just shit on Nicola's party, with a claim that ALL Scottish people should have a vote.

He is not wrong.
barwick b'stard
Posts: 124


« Reply #21 on: Today at 01:29:56 AM »
Good news for England then. 

Other "migration" thread is a beaut too. Silly old men moaning about the state England is in, many of of which oblivious to the fact they're responsible for that, but pining to move overseas to countries that are renowned for the things they don't like seeing here - like hostility to migrants, being right wing, oppressive towards sexual and religious minorities, etc.
