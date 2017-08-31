kippers

« on: Yesterday at 07:30:37 PM »



Thats the psychology on there



of boreme posters would move to Scotland if they vote yes for independence.Thats the psychology on there Logged

Erimus44

« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:00:21 PM »



Imagine being Scots and finally getting independence, only to not really at all, and get lumbered with millions of Tories and Leavers from northern England. Have to laugh at that utter prick Muttley claiming the north of England should join Scotland.Imagine being Scots and finally getting independence, only to not really at all, and get lumbered with millions of Tories and Leavers from northern England. Logged

Don pepe

« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:14:17 PM » Exactly,more all talk cunts - not one of them have got anything about them. Join scotland ffs Logged

Pile

« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 08:28:09 PM » Just had a look, some dickheads on there. Can I be the first to point out that Scotland didnt vote for Scotland to remain in the EU, the majority of jocks voted for the UK to stay in the EU, theres a big difference. Looks like some of them hate being English more than they hate being white.



If England and the UK is so bad, why do they think we should allow more immigrants from France? Surely if they care for the poor asylum seekers they would prefer they stay in France where everything is better than England. Logged History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.

kippers

« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 08:31:24 PM » Its a warped state of mind Logged

Itchy_ring

« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 08:51:13 PM » Seem to remember all the usual suspects and Robert in particular wanting us to vote for the people's Republic of Geordieland when there was the vote years ago, luckily no one took much notice Logged

ccole

« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 09:05:32 PM »







Take the oil with them.





George Galloway and Grove have just thrown a spanner in the works. Votes for 750,000 Jack ex-pats.





Shetland will go for independence if the Jock break away. They voted big to stay in the UK.Take the oil with them.George Galloway and Grove have just thrown a spanner in the works. Votes for 750,000 Jack ex-pats. Logged

Pile

« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 09:13:41 PM » The oil revenue would still finds its way to Britain. The jocks would expect an open border (wont happen), free passage through Britain (wont happen), to join the EU (wont happen), to be in the EU and have free trade with Britain (wont happen), to leave without any national debt (wont happen), to stay as part of the UK armed forces (wont happen), to keep the pound (wont happen), keep the NHS (wont happen), know their big brother on bottom bunk will run to their rescue if it goes wrong (probably would happen) and keep british passport, as well as jock ones, for thirty generations (probably would happen).



I lived there for a few years and I can happily state theyre free to go but when theyre gone, stay gone. Logged History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.

ccole

« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 09:21:19 PM »



This sums the thickos up.



They wanted to remain in the EU because 20% of their exports go there across the North Sea.



They now want to leave the UK to keep that trade even though around 80% go to the rest of the UK



Once the numbers are exposed in an indi campaign, the vote margin will be Even bigger than last time.This sums the thickos up.They wanted to remain in the EU because 20% of their exports go there across the North Sea.They now want to leave the UK to keep that trade even though around 80% go to the rest of the UK Logged