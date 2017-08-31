|
Pile
The oil revenue would still finds its way to Britain. The jocks would expect an open border (wont happen), free passage through Britain (wont happen), to join the EU (wont happen), to be in the EU and have free trade with Britain (wont happen), to leave without any national debt (wont happen), to stay as part of the UK armed forces (wont happen), to keep the pound (wont happen), keep the NHS (wont happen), know their big brother on bottom bunk will run to their rescue if it goes wrong (probably would happen) and keep british passport, as well as jock ones, for thirty generations (probably would happen).
I lived there for a few years and I can happily state theyre free to go but when theyre gone, stay gone.
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Don pepe
Well said. I wanted them to stay in last time but given that they havent shut up about it and want another referendum and nicola sturgeon insults nritain and the english on a daily basis then they can fuck off the u grateful cunts. Do away with free uni and free prescriptions for them for now
