Author Topic: 2020 keeps on giving  (Read 332 times)
CLEM FANDANGO
« on: Yesterday at 06:22:47 PM »
On top of the 100F+ temperatures over the last week and power cuts the fire season has kicked in nice and early (thanks to weird thunderstorms and thousands of lightening strikes we had a few days ago).

Fuck me.  Sheltering in school sports halls should be fun with COVID etc.

 :meltdown:

A fire map of the region from yesterday - hundreds of fires currently burning - some are getting pretty big and hitting towns.  Friends and colleagues have evacuated and one lost their house (they lived pretty deep in the countryside).



Thanks 2020. 
Minge
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:51:51 PM »
Move then ye thick cunt  mcl
38red
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:38:55 PM »
Do you live under the pink bit?
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:11:55 PM »
When its round the Bay Area you now its serious
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:59:00 PM »
Quote from: 38red on Yesterday at 08:38:55 PM
Do you live under the pink bit?

I am the pink bit.
Bobupanddown
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:02:07 AM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 06:22:47 PM
On top of the 100F+ temperatures over the last week and power cuts the fire season has kicked in nice and early (thanks to weird thunderstorms and thousands of lightening strikes we had a few days ago).

Fuck me.  Sheltering in school sports halls should be fun with COVID etc.

 :meltdown:

A fire map of the region from yesterday - hundreds of fires currently burning - some are getting pretty big and hitting towns.  Friends and colleagues have evacuated and one lost their house (they lived pretty deep in the countryside).



Thanks 2020. 

Haha. Burn mother fucker, burn.

CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:07:26 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 01:02:07 AM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 06:22:47 PM
On top of the 100F+ temperatures over the last week and power cuts the fire season has kicked in nice and early (thanks to weird thunderstorms and thousands of lightening strikes we had a few days ago).

Fuck me.  Sheltering in school sports halls should be fun with COVID etc.

 :meltdown:

A fire map of the region from yesterday - hundreds of fires currently burning - some are getting pretty big and hitting towns.  Friends and colleagues have evacuated and one lost their house (they lived pretty deep in the countryside).



Thanks 2020. 

Haha. Burn mother fucker, burn.



Please die.

Thank you.

 jc
monkeyman
« Reply #7 on: Today at 06:18:13 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 01:02:07 AM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 06:22:47 PM
On top of the 100F+ temperatures over the last week and power cuts the fire season has kicked in nice and early (thanks to weird thunderstorms and thousands of lightening strikes we had a few days ago).

Fuck me.  Sheltering in school sports halls should be fun with COVID etc.

 :meltdown:

A fire map of the region from yesterday - hundreds of fires currently burning - some are getting pretty big and hitting towns.  Friends and colleagues have evacuated and one lost their house (they lived pretty deep in the countryside).



Thanks 2020. 

Haha. Burn mother fucker, burn.


STUPID CUNT  :wanker:
TerryCochranesSocks
« Reply #8 on: Today at 09:21:26 AM »
In all seriousness Clem, why do you live there? Is it purely because of work commitments or have you got options to live outside of the "pink zone" and remote work?
Seems like a risk you needn't take.
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
« Reply #9 on: Today at 09:35:43 AM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 09:21:26 AM
In all seriousness Clem, why do you live there? Is it purely because of work commitments or have you got options to live outside of the "pink zone" and remote work?
Seems like a risk you needn't take.

San Francisco - Pink zone

Got that right.....

 :alf:
El Capitan
« Reply #10 on: Today at 09:57:55 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 01:02:07 AM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 06:22:47 PM
On top of the 100F+ temperatures over the last week and power cuts the fire season has kicked in nice and early (thanks to weird thunderstorms and thousands of lightening strikes we had a few days ago).

Fuck me.  Sheltering in school sports halls should be fun with COVID etc.

 :meltdown:

A fire map of the region from yesterday - hundreds of fires currently burning - some are getting pretty big and hitting towns.  Friends and colleagues have evacuated and one lost their house (they lived pretty deep in the countryside).



Thanks 2020. 

Haha. Burn mother fucker, burn.





 lost
Bobupanddown
« Reply #11 on: Today at 10:04:13 AM »
Back to being a weasel.

Weasel boy.
El Capitan
« Reply #12 on: Today at 10:23:03 AM »
What are you dribbling on about, alchy? 
