Posts: 14 993 2020 keeps on giving « on: Yesterday at 06:22:47 PM »



Fuck me. Sheltering in school sports halls should be fun with COVID etc.







A fire map of the region from yesterday - hundreds of fires currently burning - some are getting pretty big and hitting towns. Friends and colleagues have evacuated and one lost their house (they lived pretty deep in the countryside).







Thanks 2020. On top of the 100F+ temperatures over the last week and power cuts the fire season has kicked in nice and early (thanks to weird thunderstorms and thousands of lightening strikes we had a few days ago).

Fuck me. Sheltering in school sports halls should be fun with COVID etc.

A fire map of the region from yesterday - hundreds of fires currently burning - some are getting pretty big and hitting towns. Friends and colleagues have evacuated and one lost their house (they lived pretty deep in the countryside).

Thanks 2020.

When its round the Bay Area you now its serious



Haha. Burn mother fucker, burn.



Please die.



Thank you.



STUPID CUNT

In all seriousness Clem, why do you live there? Is it purely because of work commitments or have you got options to live outside of the "pink zone" and remote work?

Seems like a risk you needn't take.

Phew thats betterPosts: 7 301Pack o cunts Re: 2020 keeps on giving « Reply #9 on: Today at 09:35:43 AM » Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 09:21:26 AM In all seriousness Clem, why do you live there? Is it purely because of work commitments or have you got options to live outside of the "pink zone" and remote work?

Seems like a risk you needn't take.



San Francisco - Pink zone



Got that right.....



San Francisco - Pink zone

Got that right.....