On top of the 100F+ temperatures over the last week and power cuts the fire season has kicked in nice and early (thanks to weird thunderstorms and thousands of lightening strikes we had a few days ago).
Fuck me. Sheltering in school sports halls should be fun with COVID etc.
A fire map of the region from yesterday - hundreds of fires currently burning - some are getting pretty big and hitting towns. Friends and colleagues have evacuated and one lost their house (they lived pretty deep in the countryside).
Thanks 2020.