August 20, 2020, 08:40:50 PM
Author Topic: 2020 keeps on giving  (Read 87 times)
CLEM FANDANGO
« on: Today at 06:22:47 PM »
On top of the 100F+ temperatures over the last week and power cuts the fire season has kicked in nice and early (thanks to weird thunderstorms and thousands of lightening strikes we had a few days ago).

Fuck me.  Sheltering in school sports halls should be fun with COVID etc.

 :meltdown:

A fire map of the region from yesterday - hundreds of fires currently burning - some are getting pretty big and hitting towns.  Friends and colleagues have evacuated and one lost their house (they lived pretty deep in the countryside).



Thanks 2020. 
Minge
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:51:51 PM »
Move then ye thick cunt  mcl
Steboro
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:36:32 PM »
They can sit in the crowded safe areas watching the Republican debates and spout lefty shit to each other. 

Shit they might wanna sign up on Bore Me  mcl
38red
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:38:55 PM »
Do you live under the pink bit?
