Fuck me. Sheltering in school sports halls should be fun with COVID etc.







A fire map of the region from yesterday - hundreds of fires currently burning - some are getting pretty big and hitting towns. Friends and colleagues have evacuated and one lost their house (they lived pretty deep in the countryside).







