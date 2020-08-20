Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 20, 2020, 06:34:08 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Black as a Gorillas Goolies  (Read 104 times)
Pallys bar stool
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 64


View Profile
« on: Today at 05:17:55 PM »
a lovely term, I just heard watching Steptoe and Son on youtube  :steptoe:  I can't imagine the bbc airs that, do they just now replay these shows anymore or do they cut out the terms that would incite a riot?
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 76 167

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:22:52 PM »
GORRILLA'S ARE FRIENDLY PEOPLE  👍


ON THE OTHER HAND 👎🦍🦍🦍
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 42 859


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:24:10 PM »
 
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 05:22:52 PM
GORRILLA'S ARE FRIENDLY PEOPLE  👍




 monkey monkey
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 76 167

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 05:40:01 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 05:24:10 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 05:22:52 PM
GORRILLA'S ARE FRIENDLY PEOPLE  👍




 monkey monkey


SIGOURNEY WEAVER ONCE TOLD ME 👍🦍👍
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 182



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:43:11 PM »
Just a description of how black someone is' wheres the harm in that? No worse than saying "As white as a ghost" 
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
Don pepe
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 654


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 05:54:14 PM »
Quote from: Jethro Tull on Today at 05:43:11 PM
Just a description of how black someone is' wheres the harm in that? No worse than saying "As white as a ghost" 

True but they are such sensitive little shits with no self control so their answer to everything is to throw a jungle wobbly
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 76 167

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 06:02:57 PM »
AS BLACK AS COAL

AS WHITE AS SNOW



PLEASE SOMEONE REPORT ME  👍
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 