August 21, 2020, 04:06:38 AM
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Steve Bannon
Author
Topic: Steve Bannon (Read 316 times)
Squarewheelbike
Offline
Posts: 6 883
Steve Bannon
«
on:
Yesterday
at 04:02:11 PM »
Arrested over Mexico wall fraud!
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Offline
Posts: 7 295
Pack o cunts
Re: Steve Bannon
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 04:41:18 PM »
Who the fuck is he and why would we care?
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Squarewheelbike
Offline
Posts: 6 883
Re: Steve Bannon
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 04:46:32 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on
Yesterday
at 04:41:18 PM
Who the fuck is he and why would we care?
Essentially a bent RWNJ and Trump acolyte. And we should care because these are the sort of people the Breximorons think we should do trade deals with.
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 76 168
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡
Re: Steve Bannon
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 04:56:36 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on
Yesterday
at 04:46:32 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on
Yesterday
at 04:41:18 PM
Who the fuck is he and why would we care?
Essentially a bent RWNJ and Trump acolyte. And we should care because these are the sort of people the Breximorons think we should do trade deals with.
FUCK THE WETBACK CUNTS 👎
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 12 591
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Steve Bannon
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 04:56:47 PM »
Fuckin lefties getting a bonk on again.
Logged
Boris is God. Fuck off Starmer you slag.
Squarewheelbike
Offline
Posts: 6 883
Re: Steve Bannon
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 05:07:28 PM »
Wonder if he'll get Trump as a cell mate?
Logged
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 4 513
Re: Steve Bannon
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 05:21:14 PM »
Democrats getting desperate. Terrified of Dopey Joe being exposed in the debates with the Trumpster.
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 76 168
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡
Re: Steve Bannon
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 05:24:32 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on
Yesterday
at 05:07:28 PM
Wonder if he'll get Trump as a cell mate?
MORE CHANCE OF YOU ENDING UP IN THERE THAN TRUMP ❄️
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡
livefastdieyoung
Offline
Posts: 1 065
Re: Steve Bannon
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 05:24:59 PM »
Innapropriate violation when a lefty gets a hard on like.
Logged
Erimus44
Offline
Posts: 357
Re: Steve Bannon
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 05:26:11 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on
Yesterday
at 04:41:18 PM
Who the fuck is he and why would we care?
Some fat Yank that Squarewheelbike has spent the last four years cry-wanking over in his grubby little bedsit.
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 42 866
Re: Steve Bannon
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 05:27:19 PM »
The RWNJs dont like it up em!
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Squarewheelbike
Offline
Posts: 6 883
Re: Steve Bannon
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 05:30:43 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 05:27:19 PM
The RWNJs dont like it up em!
Indeed, and despite accusing the."left" of being "snowflakes" they're the first to get their knickers in a twist!
Logged
RedSteel
Offline
Posts: 9 688
UTB
Re: Steve Bannon
«
Reply #12 on:
Yesterday
at 05:34:53 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on
Yesterday
at 05:30:43 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 05:27:19 PM
The RWNJs dont like it up em!
Indeed, and despite accusing the."left" of being "snowflakes" they're the first to get their knickers in a twist!
We won't be short of salt this winter, 1st Jan, be lefty tears everywhere
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 14 994
Re: Steve Bannon
«
Reply #13 on:
Yesterday
at 05:35:24 PM »
Quote from: Erimus44 on
Yesterday
at 05:26:11 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on
Yesterday
at 04:41:18 PM
Who the fuck is he and why would we care?
Some fat Yank that Squarewheelbike has spent the last four years cry-wanking over in his grubby little bedsit.
Sorry about that.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Don pepe
Offline
Posts: 655
Re: Steve Bannon
«
Reply #14 on:
Yesterday
at 05:57:11 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on
Yesterday
at 04:46:32 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on
Yesterday
at 04:41:18 PM
Who the fuck is he and why would we care?
Essentially a bent RWNJ and Trump acolyte. And we should care because these are the sort of people the Breximorons think we should do trade deals with.
What, we were going to get him to build a wall between us and mexico
more bricks in that than is in your head squarewheel
Logged
Pile
Offline
Posts: 40 553
Re: Steve Bannon
«
Reply #15 on:
Yesterday
at 06:43:15 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on
Yesterday
at 04:46:32 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on
Yesterday
at 04:41:18 PM
Who the fuck is he and why would we care?
Essentially a bent RWNJ and Trump acolyte. And we should care because these are the sort of people the Breximorons think we should do trade deals with.
Grow up you tit.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
kippers
Offline
Posts: 2 218
Re: Steve Bannon
«
Reply #16 on:
Yesterday
at 06:55:50 PM »
Oh go on then.
What has Trump.done to deserve jail?
Logged
TedBongo
Offline
Posts: 440
Re: Steve Bannon
«
Reply #17 on:
Yesterday
at 11:43:49 PM »
He will end up in jail for the same reason Al Capone ended up in jail, tax evasion
«
Last Edit:
Yesterday
at 11:47:13 PM by TedBongo
»
Logged
Always offended never ashamed (29.05.85)
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 3 673
Re: Steve Bannon
«
Reply #18 on:
Today
at 01:04:31 AM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on
Yesterday
at 04:02:11 PM
Arrested over Mexico wall fraud!
You do know Clinton is in court September 9th, don't you?
Fucking idiot.
Remember when you said Trump wouldn't get elected? Remember when you said Trump wouldn't see out his first term?
Enjoy the howling in November, you'll want to keep your head down but I'm sure you're used to that.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 3 673
Re: Steve Bannon
«
Reply #19 on:
Today
at 01:20:44 AM »
Nothing to say about this either Squarewheel you fucking shytehouse.
https://www.rt.com/usa/498575-epstein-accuser-clinton-sex-assault/
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 76 168
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡
Re: Steve Bannon
«
Reply #20 on:
Today
at 02:35:22 AM »
Quote from: TedBongo on
Yesterday
at 11:43:49 PM
He will end up in jail for the same reason Al Capone ended up in jail, tax evasion
YOUR MORE OF AN ALI BONGO.......THAN A TED
AL CAPONE
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡
