Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 21, 2020, 04:06:38 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Steve Bannon  (Read 316 times)
Squarewheelbike
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 883


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 04:02:11 PM »
Arrested over Mexico wall fraud!
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 295


Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 04:41:18 PM »
Who the fuck is he and why would we care?

 
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Squarewheelbike
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 883


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 04:46:32 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 04:41:18 PM
Who the fuck is he and why would we care?

 

Essentially a bent RWNJ and Trump acolyte. And we should care because these are the sort of people the Breximorons think we should do trade deals with.
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 76 168

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 04:56:36 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 04:46:32 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 04:41:18 PM
Who the fuck is he and why would we care?

 

Essentially a bent RWNJ and Trump acolyte. And we should care because these are the sort of people the Breximorons think we should do trade deals with.


FUCK THE WETBACK CUNTS  👎
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 12 591


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 04:56:47 PM »
Fuckin lefties getting a bonk on again.





 
Logged
Boris is God. Fuck off Starmer you slag. :wanker:
Squarewheelbike
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 883


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 05:07:28 PM »
Wonder if he'll get Trump as a cell mate?
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 513


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 05:21:14 PM »
Democrats getting desperate. Terrified of Dopey Joe being exposed in the debates with the Trumpster.
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 76 168

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 05:24:32 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 05:07:28 PM
Wonder if he'll get Trump as a cell mate?

MORE CHANCE OF YOU ENDING UP IN THERE THAN TRUMP   ❄️
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
livefastdieyoung
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 065


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 05:24:59 PM »
Innapropriate violation when a lefty gets a hard on like.
Logged
Erimus44
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 357


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 05:26:11 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 04:41:18 PM
Who the fuck is he and why would we care?

 

Some fat Yank that Squarewheelbike has spent the last four years cry-wanking over in his grubby little bedsit.
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 42 866


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 05:27:19 PM »
 :nige: :nige:



The RWNJs dont like it up em! 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Squarewheelbike
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 883


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 05:30:43 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 05:27:19 PM
:nige: :nige:



The RWNJs dont like it up em! 

Indeed, and despite accusing the."left" of being "snowflakes" they're the first to get their knickers in a twist!
Logged
RedSteel
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 688

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 05:34:53 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 05:30:43 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 05:27:19 PM
:nige: :nige:



The RWNJs dont like it up em! 

Indeed, and despite accusing the."left" of being "snowflakes" they're the first to get their knickers in a twist!

We won't be short of salt this winter, 1st Jan, be lefty tears everywhere 
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 994



View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 05:35:24 PM »
Quote from: Erimus44 on Yesterday at 05:26:11 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 04:41:18 PM
Who the fuck is he and why would we care?

 

Some fat Yank that Squarewheelbike has spent the last four years cry-wanking over in his grubby little bedsit.

Sorry about that.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Don pepe
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 655


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 05:57:11 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 04:46:32 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 04:41:18 PM
Who the fuck is he and why would we care?

 

Essentially a bent RWNJ and Trump acolyte. And we should care because these are the sort of people the Breximorons think we should do trade deals with.

What, we were going to get him to build a wall between us and mexico  mick more bricks in that than is in your head squarewheel
Logged
Pile
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 553



View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 06:43:15 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 04:46:32 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 04:41:18 PM
Who the fuck is he and why would we care?

 

Essentially a bent RWNJ and Trump acolyte. And we should care because these are the sort of people the Breximorons think we should do trade deals with.
Grow up you tit.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 218


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 06:55:50 PM »
Oh go on then.

What has Trump.done to deserve jail?
Logged
TedBongo
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 440



View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 11:43:49 PM »
He will end up in jail for the same reason Al Capone ended up in jail, tax evasion
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:47:13 PM by TedBongo » Logged
Always offended never ashamed (29.05.85)
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 673


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Today at 01:04:31 AM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 04:02:11 PM
Arrested over Mexico wall fraud!

You do know Clinton is in court September 9th, don't you?

Fucking idiot.

Remember when you said Trump wouldn't get elected? Remember when you said Trump wouldn't see out his first term?

Enjoy the howling in November, you'll want to keep your head down but I'm sure you're used to that.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 673


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Today at 01:20:44 AM »
Nothing to say about this either Squarewheel you fucking shytehouse.

https://www.rt.com/usa/498575-epstein-accuser-clinton-sex-assault/
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 76 168

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Today at 02:35:22 AM »
Quote from: TedBongo on Yesterday at 11:43:49 PM
He will end up in jail for the same reason Al Capone ended up in jail, tax evasion



YOUR MORE OF AN ALI  BONGO.......THAN A TED   charles




 :meltdown: :meltdown: :meltdown:




AL CAPONE   monkey
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 