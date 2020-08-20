Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
WHYTE V POVETKIN
LEON TROTSKY
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


August 20, 2020, 03:07:59 PM
LUMPING ON WHYTE TO KNOCK THE BOXHEAD OUT  👍💷💷💷👍

EASY MONEY... TKO  👍💷💷💷👍😎🍺🍺🍺
Bobupanddown
August 20, 2020, 03:48:35 PM
Pedvekin, cheating Russian cunt.

Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Don pepe
August 20, 2020, 05:58:50 PM
Povetkins not done him and grant fought a good fight not that long back
Priv
August 20, 2020, 06:23:16 PM
Should not be PPV at all. Whyte will probably win the experts keep saying hes getting better and a complete fighter now but hes looked awful on his last few fights. Another hype job. He was beaten by AJ, struggled with Chisora ( first fight he was very lucky) he got very lucky with Parker, if it wasnt for the dodgy head but early on he would of lost likewise if the fight had gone on another 2-3 mins he would of lost. He struggled against Rivas and looked awful against wach.
CapsDave
August 20, 2020, 08:28:42 PM
Quote from: Priv on August 20, 2020, 06:23:16 PM
Should not be PPV at all. Whyte will probably win the experts keep saying hes getting better and a complete fighter now but hes looked awful on his last few fights. Another hype job. He was beaten by AJ, struggled with Chisora ( first fight he was very lucky) he got very lucky with Parker, if it wasnt for the dodgy head but early on he would of lost likewise if the fight had gone on another 2-3 mins he would of lost. He struggled against Rivas and looked awful against wach.

ccole
August 20, 2020, 09:36:50 PM
Anyone been following White Chocolate?

Never seen so many stoppages with body shots.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L5ODb-_N5jo :steptoe:
Gingerpig
August 20, 2020, 10:18:17 PM
Whyte on pts

Russian is in good shape ,but  DW wins on pts
Jake Andrews
August 21, 2020, 10:50:23 AM
Free for all with even less drug testing in these times. The WBC announcing they stopped all random drug testing to help with covid related issues is one of the most stupid things I've ever seen.
If Povetkin has been smart he should last the distance.
Duran
August 21, 2020, 10:53:07 AM
Whyte easy to hit, Povetkin drops him with a left hook in the later rounds, Whyte gets a dodgy decision
Bobupanddown
August 21, 2020, 10:53:19 AM
Quote from: Jake Andrews on August 21, 2020, 10:50:23 AM
Free for all with even less drug testing in these times. The WBC announcing they stopped all random drug testing to help with covid related issues is one of the most stupid things I've ever seen.
If Povetkin has been smart he should last the distance.

Don't get this post Jake, both Pedvetkin and Whyte have been VADA tested since March.

My gripe is that Pedvektin gets this fight and thr money that comes with it. Micheal Hunter would have been a better, cleaner choice.
Jake Andrews
August 21, 2020, 11:03:54 AM
The WBC (the organisation Whyte likes to whinge about constantly but always chooses to represent), suspended their random drug testing policy.

https://www.badlefthook.com/2020/3/24/21192165/wbc-suspends-its-clean-boxing-program


You're upset with Povetkin's dodgy past yet overlook Whyte's? When it comes to Heavyweights I can't say I'm that bothered anymore. They're all at it or have been at some point.
Bobupanddown
August 21, 2020, 12:52:54 PM
Quote from: Jake Andrews on August 21, 2020, 11:03:54 AM
The WBC (the organisation Whyte likes to whinge about constantly but always chooses to represent), suspended their random drug testing policy.

https://www.badlefthook.com/2020/3/24/21192165/wbc-suspends-its-clean-boxing-program


You're upset with Povetkin's dodgy past yet overlook Whyte's? When it comes to Heavyweights I can't say I'm that bothered anymore. They're all at it or have been at some point.

I feel anyone can make a mistake, especially early in your career with supplements. As was the case with Whyte.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/boxing/21968362

Fuck that UKAD bollocks after the Rivas fight, someone at UKAD fucked up and was very naughty.

Pedvetkin on the other hand has been caught twice in the same year.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/boxing/39151169
Thunder pants
Yesterday at 06:52:40 AM
Hopefully Persoon smashes Katie Taylor she should have won the last fight robbed 
Bobupanddown
Yesterday at 10:54:45 AM
Quote from: Thunder pants on Yesterday at 06:52:40 AM
Hopefully Persoon smashes Katie Taylor she should have won the last fight robbed 

She was robbed, should be a good tear up that one.
Barron

Yesterday at 12:00:41 PM
Whyte by horrific left hook KO.  Lumping on.  Katie Taylor to right her wrongs also... definitely got whooped last time but see her being more prepared this time round
LEON TROTSKY
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


Today at 03:40:19 AM
NEVER SEEN THAT COMING  😂

AND NEITHER DID HE  🥊

THAT'S HIM FUCKING FINISHED  👍
monkeyman
Today at 01:53:06 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on August 20, 2020, 03:07:59 PM
LUMPING ON WHYTE TO KNOCK THE BOXHEAD OUT  👍💷💷💷👍

EASY MONEY... TKO  👍💷💷💷👍😎🍺🍺🍺
  lost
Today at 02:05:36 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 01:53:06 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on August 20, 2020, 03:07:59 PM
LUMPING ON WHYTE TO KNOCK THE BOXHEAD OUT  👍💷💷💷👍

EASY MONEY... TKO  👍💷💷💷👍😎🍺🍺🍺
  lost

 

BEER ME BOYZ  :beer: :beer: :beer:
LEON TROTSKY
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


Today at 02:27:49 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 01:53:06 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on August 20, 2020, 03:07:59 PM
LUMPING ON WHYTE TO KNOCK THE BOXHEAD OUT  👍💷💷💷👍

EASY MONEY... TKO  👍💷💷💷👍😎🍺🍺🍺
  lost

DON'T FORGET INTER MILAN  😂😂😂
