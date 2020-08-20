LEON TROTSKY

Posts: 76 218CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡 WHYTE V POVETKIN « on: August 20, 2020, 03:07:59 PM » LUMPING ON WHYTE TO KNOCK THE BOXHEAD OUT 👍💷💷💷👍



EASY MONEY... TKO 👍💷💷💷👍😎🍺🍺🍺 Logged MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡

Posts: 658 Re: WHYTE V POVETKIN « Reply #2 on: August 20, 2020, 05:58:50 PM » Povetkins not done him and grant fought a good fight not that long back Logged

Posts: 1 407 Re: WHYTE V POVETKIN « Reply #3 on: August 20, 2020, 06:23:16 PM » Should not be PPV at all. Whyte will probably win the experts keep saying hes getting better and a complete fighter now but hes looked awful on his last few fights. Another hype job. He was beaten by AJ, struggled with Chisora ( first fight he was very lucky) he got very lucky with Parker, if it wasnt for the dodgy head but early on he would of lost likewise if the fight had gone on another 2-3 mins he would of lost. He struggled against Rivas and looked awful against wach. Logged

Posts: 5 180 Re: WHYTE V POVETKIN « Reply #4 on: August 20, 2020, 08:28:42 PM » Quote from: Priv on August 20, 2020, 06:23:16 PM Should not be PPV at all. Whyte will probably win the experts keep saying hes getting better and a complete fighter now but hes looked awful on his last few fights. Another hype job. He was beaten by AJ, struggled with Chisora ( first fight he was very lucky) he got very lucky with Parker, if it wasnt for the dodgy head but early on he would of lost likewise if the fight had gone on another 2-3 mins he would of lost. He struggled against Rivas and looked awful against wach.



Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.



Posts: 4 101 Re: WHYTE V POVETKIN « Reply #5 on: August 20, 2020, 09:36:50 PM »



Never seen so many stoppages with body shots.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L5ODb-_N5jo Anyone been following White Chocolate?Never seen so many stoppages with body shots. Logged

Posts: 682 Re: WHYTE V POVETKIN « Reply #6 on: August 20, 2020, 10:18:17 PM » Whyte on pts



Russian is in good shape ,but DW wins on pts Logged The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow

Posts: 10 679 Re: WHYTE V POVETKIN « Reply #7 on: August 21, 2020, 10:50:23 AM » Free for all with even less drug testing in these times. The WBC announcing they stopped all random drug testing to help with covid related issues is one of the most stupid things I've ever seen.

If Povetkin has been smart he should last the distance. Logged

Posts: 193 Re: WHYTE V POVETKIN « Reply #8 on: August 21, 2020, 10:53:07 AM » Whyte easy to hit, Povetkin drops him with a left hook in the later rounds, Whyte gets a dodgy decision Logged

Posts: 10 679 Re: WHYTE V POVETKIN « Reply #10 on: August 21, 2020, 11:03:54 AM »



https://www.badlefthook.com/2020/3/24/21192165/wbc-suspends-its-clean-boxing-program





You're upset with Povetkin's dodgy past yet overlook Whyte's? When it comes to Heavyweights I can't say I'm that bothered anymore. They're all at it or have been at some point. The WBC (the organisation Whyte likes to whinge about constantly but always chooses to represent), suspended their random drug testing policy.You're upset with Povetkin's dodgy past yet overlook Whyte's? When it comes to Heavyweights I can't say I'm that bothered anymore. They're all at it or have been at some point. Logged

Posts: 4 412 Re: WHYTE V POVETKIN « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 06:52:40 AM » Hopefully Persoon smashes Katie Taylor she should have won the last fight robbed Logged

Posts: 4 Re: WHYTE V POVETKIN « Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 12:00:41 PM » Whyte by horrific left hook KO. Lumping on. Katie Taylor to right her wrongs also... definitely got whooped last time but see her being more prepared this time round Logged