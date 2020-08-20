Welcome,
August 23, 2020, 04:03:07 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
WHYTE V POVETKIN
Author
Topic: WHYTE V POVETKIN (Read 415 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 76 218
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡
WHYTE V POVETKIN
«
on:
August 20, 2020, 03:07:59 PM »
LUMPING ON WHYTE TO KNOCK THE BOXHEAD OUT 👍💷💷💷👍
EASY MONEY... TKO 👍💷💷💷👍😎🍺🍺🍺
Logged
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 3 707
Re: WHYTE V POVETKIN
«
Reply #1 on:
August 20, 2020, 03:48:35 PM »
Pedvekin, cheating Russian cunt.
Logged
Don pepe
Offline
Posts: 658
Re: WHYTE V POVETKIN
«
Reply #2 on:
August 20, 2020, 05:58:50 PM »
Povetkins not done him and grant fought a good fight not that long back
Logged
Priv
Offline
Posts: 1 407
Re: WHYTE V POVETKIN
«
Reply #3 on:
August 20, 2020, 06:23:16 PM »
Should not be PPV at all. Whyte will probably win the experts keep saying hes getting better and a complete fighter now but hes looked awful on his last few fights. Another hype job. He was beaten by AJ, struggled with Chisora ( first fight he was very lucky) he got very lucky with Parker, if it wasnt for the dodgy head but early on he would of lost likewise if the fight had gone on another 2-3 mins he would of lost. He struggled against Rivas and looked awful against wach.
Logged
CapsDave
Offline
Posts: 5 180
Re: WHYTE V POVETKIN
«
Reply #4 on:
August 20, 2020, 08:28:42 PM »
Quote from: Priv on August 20, 2020, 06:23:16 PM
Should not be PPV at all. Whyte will probably win the experts keep saying hes getting better and a complete fighter now but hes looked awful on his last few fights. Another hype job. He was beaten by AJ, struggled with Chisora ( first fight he was very lucky) he got very lucky with Parker, if it wasnt for the dodgy head but early on he would of lost likewise if the fight had gone on another 2-3 mins he would of lost. He struggled against Rivas and looked awful against wach.
Logged
ccole
Offline
Posts: 4 101
Re: WHYTE V POVETKIN
«
Reply #5 on:
August 20, 2020, 09:36:50 PM »
Anyone been following White Chocolate?
Never seen so many stoppages with body shots.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L5ODb-_N5jo
Logged
Gingerpig
Offline
Posts: 682
Re: WHYTE V POVETKIN
«
Reply #6 on:
August 20, 2020, 10:18:17 PM »
Whyte on pts
Russian is in good shape ,but DW wins on pts
Logged
Jake Andrews
Offline
Posts: 10 679
Re: WHYTE V POVETKIN
«
Reply #7 on:
August 21, 2020, 10:50:23 AM »
Free for all with even less drug testing in these times. The WBC announcing they stopped all random drug testing to help with covid related issues is one of the most stupid things I've ever seen.
If Povetkin has been smart he should last the distance.
Logged
Duran
Offline
Posts: 193
Re: WHYTE V POVETKIN
«
Reply #8 on:
August 21, 2020, 10:53:07 AM »
Whyte easy to hit, Povetkin drops him with a left hook in the later rounds, Whyte gets a dodgy decision
Logged
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 3 707
Re: WHYTE V POVETKIN
«
Reply #9 on:
August 21, 2020, 10:53:19 AM »
Quote from: Jake Andrews on August 21, 2020, 10:50:23 AM
Free for all with even less drug testing in these times. The WBC announcing they stopped all random drug testing to help with covid related issues is one of the most stupid things I've ever seen.
If Povetkin has been smart he should last the distance.
Don't get this post Jake, both Pedvetkin and Whyte have been VADA tested since March.
My gripe is that Pedvektin gets this fight and thr money that comes with it. Micheal Hunter would have been a better, cleaner choice.
Logged
Jake Andrews
Offline
Posts: 10 679
Re: WHYTE V POVETKIN
«
Reply #10 on:
August 21, 2020, 11:03:54 AM »
The WBC (the organisation Whyte likes to whinge about constantly but always chooses to represent), suspended their random drug testing policy.
https://www.badlefthook.com/2020/3/24/21192165/wbc-suspends-its-clean-boxing-program
You're upset with Povetkin's dodgy past yet overlook Whyte's? When it comes to Heavyweights I can't say I'm that bothered anymore. They're all at it or have been at some point.
Logged
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 3 707
Re: WHYTE V POVETKIN
«
Reply #11 on:
August 21, 2020, 12:52:54 PM »
Quote from: Jake Andrews on August 21, 2020, 11:03:54 AM
The WBC (the organisation Whyte likes to whinge about constantly but always chooses to represent), suspended their random drug testing policy.
https://www.badlefthook.com/2020/3/24/21192165/wbc-suspends-its-clean-boxing-program
You're upset with Povetkin's dodgy past yet overlook Whyte's? When it comes to Heavyweights I can't say I'm that bothered anymore. They're all at it or have been at some point.
I feel anyone can make a mistake, especially early in your career with supplements. As was the case with Whyte.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/boxing/21968362
Fuck that UKAD bollocks after the Rivas fight, someone at UKAD fucked up and was very naughty.
Pedvetkin on the other hand has been caught twice in the same year.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/boxing/39151169
Logged
Thunder pants
Offline
Posts: 4 412
Re: WHYTE V POVETKIN
«
Reply #12 on:
Yesterday
at 06:52:40 AM »
Hopefully Persoon smashes Katie Taylor she should have won the last fight robbed
Logged
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 3 707
Re: WHYTE V POVETKIN
«
Reply #13 on:
Yesterday
at 10:54:45 AM »
Quote from: Thunder pants on
Yesterday
at 06:52:40 AM
Hopefully Persoon smashes Katie Taylor she should have won the last fight robbed
She was robbed, should be a good tear up that one.
Logged
Barron
Offline
Posts: 4
Re: WHYTE V POVETKIN
«
Reply #14 on:
Yesterday
at 12:00:41 PM »
Whyte by horrific left hook KO. Lumping on. Katie Taylor to right her wrongs also... definitely got whooped last time but see her being more prepared this time round
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 76 218
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡
Re: WHYTE V POVETKIN
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 03:40:19 AM »
NEVER SEEN THAT COMING 😂
AND NEITHER DID HE 🥊
THAT'S HIM FUCKING FINISHED 👍
Logged
