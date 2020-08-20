Welcome,
August 20, 2020, 06:34:03 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
WHYTE V POVETKIN
Author
Topic: WHYTE V POVETKIN (Read 86 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 167
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡
WHYTE V POVETKIN
«
on:
Today
at 03:07:59 PM »
LUMPING ON WHYTE TO KNOCK THE BOXHEAD OUT 👍💷💷💷👍
EASY MONEY... TKO 👍💷💷💷👍😎🍺🍺🍺
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 667
Re: WHYTE V POVETKIN
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 03:48:35 PM »
Pedvekin, cheating Russian cunt.
Don pepe
Posts: 654
Re: WHYTE V POVETKIN
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 05:58:50 PM »
Povetkins not done him and grant fought a good fight not that long back
Priv
Posts: 1 409
Re: WHYTE V POVETKIN
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 06:23:16 PM »
Should not be PPV at all. Whyte will probably win the experts keep saying hes getting better and a complete fighter now but hes looked awful on his last few fights. Another hype job. He was beaten by AJ, struggled with Chisora ( first fight he was very lucky) he got very lucky with Parker, if it wasnt for the dodgy head but early on he would of lost likewise if the fight had gone on another 2-3 mins he would of lost. He struggled against Rivas and looked awful against wach.
