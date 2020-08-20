Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: WHYTE V POVETKIN  (Read 86 times)
LUMPING ON WHYTE TO KNOCK THE BOXHEAD OUT  👍💷💷💷👍

EASY MONEY... TKO  👍💷💷💷👍😎🍺🍺🍺
Pedvekin, cheating Russian cunt.

Povetkins not done him and grant fought a good fight not that long back
Should not be PPV at all. Whyte will probably win the experts keep saying hes getting better and a complete fighter now but hes looked awful on his last few fights. Another hype job. He was beaten by AJ, struggled with Chisora ( first fight he was very lucky) he got very lucky with Parker, if it wasnt for the dodgy head but early on he would of lost likewise if the fight had gone on another 2-3 mins he would of lost. He struggled against Rivas and looked awful against wach.
